SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 31, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Ape Arcade Telegram Mini-App

OKX Wallet is now integrated with the Ape Arcade Telegram mini-app. This integration allows users to seamlessly access and interact with the Ape Arcade ecosystem using their OKX Wallet.

Ape Arcade is the first arcade ecosystem on Telegram, designed for its massive user base of over 900 million. It offers an engaging and entertaining gaming experience within the popular messaging platform, bringing blockchain-based gaming to a wider audience.

This integration aligns with OKX Wallet's commitment to expanding its ecosystem and providing users with diverse and innovative blockchain experiences. By connecting OKX Wallet to Ape Arcade, users can easily manage their assets and participate in various arcade-style games directly through Telegram.

