SAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sage Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAGE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sage securities between April 12, 2021 and July 23, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 28, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) zuranolone was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone's clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (3) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating MCI due to PD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, SAGE-718's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (5) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating ET than Defendants had led investors to believe; (6) accordingly, SAGE-324's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated; and (7) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

