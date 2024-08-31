SUPER MICRO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities between August 10, 2021, and August 26, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 29, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the complaint, on August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research unveiled a short report on SMCI. The short report detailed several allegations against the Company, including that Hindenburg “found glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and control failures, and customer issues.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to these revelations. The price of SMCI’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $562.51 per share on August 26, 2024, SMCI’s stock price fell to $443.49 per share on August 28, 2024, a decline of about 21.16% in the span of only two days.

