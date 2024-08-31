Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Size To Worth USD 32.40 Billion by 2033 | CAGR of 9.40%

New York, United States , Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Digestive Health Supplements Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 13.40 Billion in 2023 to USD 32.9 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Digestive health supplements are intended to support gut health in general and address gastrointestinal (GI) problems. They might include a range of components, such as: Probiotics, fiber, Digestive enzymes. Supplements for digestive health also contain minerals and botanicals that help maintain a healthy gastrointestinal system. Supplements for digestive health are available without a prescription or over-the-counter. The global digestive health supplements market is driven by various factors, including the rise in digestive disorders due to changing dietary habits, growing awareness of gut health, and increased demand for natural remedies. These supplements, which include probiotics, fiber, enzymes, and botanicals, offer numerous benefits for digestive issues and overall well-being. The market's growth is fueled by consumers' preference for non-pharmaceutical solutions and plant-based supplements. However, challenges such as lack of regulatory standards, limited clinical evidence, high costs of specialized products, and competition from pharmaceutical treatments may hinder market expansion. Despite these obstacles, the market continues to innovate and grow as manufacturers strive to meet evolving consumer needs for digestive health support. The industry must address regulatory, safety, and affordability concerns to sustain its growth trajectory and wider acceptance among consumers.

The digestive health supplements market is classified into prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, fulvic acid, and others by product; capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and others by form; OTC and prescribed by distribution channel; and analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

The probiotics segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the digestive health supplements market is classified into prebiotics, probiotics, enzymes, fulvic acid, and others. Among these, the probiotics segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Due to the growing scientific evidence, consumers are becoming gradually more aware of the importance of gut health and are seeking out probiotic-based supplements to support digestive function, boost immunity, and improve overall well-being. moreover, the availability of a diverse range of probiotic strains, formulations, and delivery mechanisms, along with rising consumer trust in the efficacy of probiotic supplements.

The capsules segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the form, the digestive health supplements market is divided into capsules, tablets, powders, liquids, and others. Among these, the capsules segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Because the well-known popularity and consumer preference for capsule-based supplements. Capsules offer several advantages, such as effortlessness consumption, accurate dosing, and improved stability and shelf life of the active ingredients compared to other delivery formats like liquids or powders. Additionally, capsules are generally perceived as more convenient and discreet, making them a popular choice for those seeking to incorporate digestive health supplements into their daily routine.

The OTC segment is expected to dominate the global digestive health supplements market during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the digestive health supplements market is divided into OTC, and prescribed. Among these, the OTC segment is expected to dominate the global digestive health supplements market during the forecast timeframe. Consumers are increasingly seeking self-care options for minor digestive issues, driving demand for easily accessible OTC supplements. These products offer convenience, affordability, and don't require a prescription, making them attractive to a wide range of consumers. Additionally, growing health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and the prevalence of digestive disorders are contributing to the segment's growth. OTC digestive health supplements, including probiotics, enzymes, and fiber products, are widely available in pharmacies, supermarkets, and online retailers, further boosting their market dominance, As consumers continue to prioritize preventive healthcare and wellness.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the digestive health supplements market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the digestive health supplements market over the forecast period. The region boasts a high level of health awareness among consumers, coupled with a strong awareness of digestive health issues. Additionally, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a large population of health-conscious individuals willing to invest in preventive care. The prevalence of digestive disorders, coupled with the increasing adoption of natural and organic supplements, further drives market growth. The region also benefits from a robust retail network for dietary supplements, including both brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms. Furthermore, North America is home to many leading digestive health supplement manufacturers, fostering innovation and product development. The combination of these factors, along with high disposable incomes and a culture that embraces self-care and wellness, positions North America as the dominant market for digestive health supplements in the foreseeable future.

North America is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, due to several factors, Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable incomes are driving awareness and demand for health supplements. The region's large and growing population, particularly in countries like China and India, provides a huge consumer base. Rising health awareness, coupled with increasing prevalence of digestive disorders due to dietary changes and stress, is driving the market growth. Additionally, the traditional use of natural remedies in many Asian cultures aligns well with digestive health supplements. The growing middle class, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms are making these products more accessible. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting preventive healthcare and the entry of international supplement brands into the market are contributing to the rapid growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the digestive health supplements market include Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Custom Probiotics Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., BASF SE, Nature’s Bounty, Garden of Life, Lonza Group Ltd., NOW Foods, Procter & Gamble, Pfizer Inc., Schiff Nutrition International, Pharmavite, Bayer AG, NU SKIN, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Sanofi, and Others Key players.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, in the United States, Bayer Consumer Health announced the launch of the plant-based digestive health product Iberogast.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the digestive health supplements market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market, By Product

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Enzymes

Fulvic Acid

Others

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market By Form

Capsules

Tablets

Powders

Liquids

Others

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel

OTC

Prescribed

Global Digestive Health Supplements Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



