Protecting Health and Love, Hou Gift Biosciences: Integrating the Spirit of Altruism into Every Product

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its establishment, Hou Gift Biosciences has consistently adhered to the spirit of "altruism", dedicating itself to awakening people's awareness of their own health through high-quality products and extending this care to everyone around them. In an interview with "The Icons", spokesperson Ailsa Chen stated, "Altruism cannot be just a slogan; it must be something we genuinely believe in and practice without hesitation. The founder hopes that through Hou Gift Biosciences' brand spirit, modern people, especially women, will truly learn to love themselves. Only by doing so can they find balance in both family and career, and truly love others." She firmly believes that elevating altruism to "sustainable altruism" is not only the core of the company's development but also its greatest contribution to society and the environment.





Ailsa Chen, spokesperson for Hou Gift Biosciences. (Photography: Hou Gift Biosciences)

Hou Gift Biosciences focuses on the research and production of natural health products. One of its star products, "Love You Collagen," features natural fish collagen combined with Vitamin C, effectively enhancing skin elasticity and radiance, making it a favorite among modern women. This product is not only safe and free from additives but also meets both health and environmental standards, allowing consumers to use it with peace of mind.

In addition, Hou Gift Biosciences has launched "Organic Amla One Cloud," a product that uses the Jabuticaba fruit, known as the "fruit of life" in India, as its main ingredient. From the peel and pulp to the seeds, this fruit is rich in nutrients such as anthocyanins, niacin, and minerals, which help with antioxidant activity and promote collagen formation. Organic Amla One Cloud is not only suitable for the general consumer but is also an ideal choice for modern individuals who often eat out and face high levels of stress.

Ailsa Chen mentioned that in Hou Gift Biosciences' product development process, special attention is paid to the selection of raw materials and the environmental sustainability of the production process. "We hope that every product can serve as a guardian of consumers' healthy lives, while also protecting the environment on which we depend," she said. Hou Gift Biosciences aims not only to provide consumers with health products but also to convey a message of care for health and the environment through these products.

However, the path to the company's success has not been smooth. The outbreak of the pandemic caused a global economic slowdown, forcing Hou Gift Biosciences to pause its expansion plans. But in the face of challenges, the founder chose to reflect and reorganize, redefining the company's direction with a focus on sustainable development. This decision not only helped Hou Gift Biosciences overcome difficulties but also made the company more competitive in the market.

During this process, Hou Gift Biosciences has paid special attention to the needs of women. The founder believes that many women struggle to find a balance between family and career and often neglect their own health for the sake of their families. She hopes that through Hou Gift Biosciences' products, women can rediscover their self-worth and exert greater influence in society.

As the company continues to grow, Hou Gift Biosciences' influence has gradually expanded into international markets, particularly in Southeast Asian countries like Singapore. The founder expressed the hope that more women would rediscover themselves through Hou Gift Biosciences' products and face life's challenges with a healthy body and mind. She emphasized that "true love for others must be built on a foundation of self-love, which is the brand belief that Hou Gift Biosciences has always upheld."

