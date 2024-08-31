1 in 5 Vehicles on the Road Have Unrepaired Safety Recalls: Is Yours One of Them?

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of drivers across the country are putting themselves and their loved ones at risk by driving vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls. A staggering 50 million vehicles in the U.S. – roughly 1 in 5 – have outstanding safety recalls, according to data from CARFAX.
These recalls are issued by automakers when a safety defect is identified that could lead to serious injury or even death. Left unaddressed, these issues can pose a significant threat on the road.
It's Easy to Check for Open Recalls:
- Visit CheckToProtect.org and enter your license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
- You can also take a photo of your license plate or VIN with your smartphone and upload it to the website.
- The website will instantly display any open safety recalls for your vehicle.
Getting Your Recall Repaired:
- If you find an open recall for your vehicle, contact your local authorized dealership to schedule a repair appointment.
- Repairs are typically completed in less than an hour and are completely free of charge to the vehicle owner because automakers cover the cost.
- Many dealerships offer programs like loaner cars, rideshare vouchers, or even mobile repair services to minimize inconvenience.
Why Do Recalls Happen?
Safety recalls are issued when a car manufacturer discovers a problem with a vehicle that could pose a safety risk. These issues can range from faulty airbags to fire hazards and other safety risks.
Don't Wait, Check Today!
Taking a few minutes to check for open recalls could make all the difference. Don't wait – visit CheckToProtect.org today and ensure your vehicle is safe for you and your loved ones.
