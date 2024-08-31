Unity Gospel Choir International Kickstarts Transformational Youth Choir Movement

Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Gospel Choir International (UGCI) has launched the Transformational Youth Choir Movement. It intends to address some of the most persistent challenges the youth face today, such as anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. The nonprofit organization encourages young participants to find purpose and utilize their potential to make a positive impact by offering them an outlet to channel their energy and emotions. This venture aligns with UGCI’s core mission of bringing hope, healing, love, and joy through its diverse programs.

Debra Bonner founded UGCI, believing music can impact lives and unite people across cultures, races, and religions. Over a decade since its establishment, it has witnessed multiple miraculous transformations among individuals seeking solace and community through the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir.

The founder has been vocal about her motivation for creating the Transformational Youth Choir Movement as an extension of its flagship choir. She has reflected on her journey, speaking passionately about how her relationship with Jesus Christ, gospel music, and a supportive community changed her life. Now, as a transformational vocal coach with a master’s degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Michigan, Debra is committed to giving young people the same opportunities she had. Her broader goal is to build gospel youth choirs nationally, as well as world wide, providing a safe space where young people can grow, thrive, and realize their full potential.

“Our youth is suffering. They struggle every day, facing challenges they feel they can’t overcome,” Debra laments. “We hope the youth can gain strength through the Transformational Youth Choir Movement. It revolves around healing, dreaming, and building a future filled with love and possibility.”

The movement encompasses a comprehensive program that nurtures the musical and personal development of its participants. It offers a superior online vocal training program (‘Your True Voice’) teaching the techniques of the stars that can be applied to any genre. Participants are introduced to activities involving building emotional resilience, such as stage fright workshops, vision-boarding, and journaling. These tools are essential in helping the youth release negative energy, confront past traumas, and develop a positive outlook on life. They can boost their self-worth and feel empowered through these exercises, finding their true voice.

Besides vocal training and emotional resilience building, the Transformational Youth Choir Movement emphasizes mentorship and practical skill development. Experts in various fields mentor the youth through monthly Zoom calls, providing them with vocational training in trades like plumbing, as well as guidance in job placement and financial literacy. The program also incorporates social activities such as sports clubs, where choir members can bond, build friendships, and learn the importance of teamwork.

The Transformational Youth Choir Movement further stands out for its collaborative approach. It partners with other nonprofits, community-centric organizations, and other local entities to ensure a holistic approach to youth development. These collaborations enhance the resources available to the youth and help create a robust support network that can guide them toward achieving their goals.

Ultimately, the Unity Gospel Choir International fulfills its mission of helping the young generation struggling with depression, anxiety, and addiction through the Transformational Youth Choir Movement. Its programs are designed to help them find renewed self-confidence, a sense of belonging, and an overwhelming sense of love and joy.

The organization has established choirs in Eswatini, South Africa. It’s now in the process of building its first youth choir in Salt Lake City, Utah. Plans are also underway to form choirs in Flint, Michigan, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. However, to bring this vision to life on a larger scale, UGCI requires funding and support from individuals, organizations, and communities that share their passion for empowering the next generation through music and mentorship.

Media Contact

Name: Debra Bonner

Email: debra@debrabonner.com



