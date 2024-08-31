FuelPositive Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

WINNIPEG, Manitoba and WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) and has issued 8,925,055 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of $490,878. Each “Unit” consists of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.07 until August 29, 2029.



The Offering represents the final tranche of the placement previously announced by the Company on May 28, 2024.

No finders’ fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until December 30, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About FuelPositive Corporation

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of our products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

See purchasing details here: https://fuelpositive.com/sales/.

FuelPositive Corporation is based in Waterloo and Manitoba (Canada) and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NHHH and in the USA on the OTCQB under the symbol NHHHF.

