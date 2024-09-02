Claritas HealthTech Furthers its Capabilities in Urology with ReDisys™, a Computer Aided Detection Software for Kidney Cancer in CT Scans

HONG KONG and LONDON, Sept. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech (“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in medical image enhancement and Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted diagnostic tools, is pleased to announce it has developed, ReDisys™, an AI tool for detecting cancer in CT (Computed Tomography) images of the kidney.



ReDisys™ is an AI software designed to aid clinicians in detecting tumours and other conditions as viewed in CT scans of the kidney. Kidney cancer is the 10th most common cancer amongst men and the 13th most common among women globally. Although there are often no specific symptoms, the incidence of kidney cancer, in particular renal cell carcinoma is on the rise. CT imaging is one of the most used imaging methods for detection, followed by an invasive and often risky biopsy procedure, if it is determined necessary by the clinician.

Dr Rajesh Nair, Chief Surgical Officer, commented, “With ReDisys™, we continue our work in R&D to bring to market solutions that improve kidney cancer diagnostics. In a disease where there are challenges in differentiating cancerous change from non-cancer, ReDisys™ looks to aid the clinician when faced with these variations in imaging characteristics of renal conditions. With this tool we aim to assist clinicians in their workflow when managing renal tumours, fast-tracking intervention for image-predicted aggressive tumours or safely facilitating surveillance of the non-aggressive kidney cancers. ReDisys™ enables personalised kidney cancer care.”

Claritas is collaborating with key stakeholders in the industry and will continue to do so through the process of clinical evaluation and regulatory clearances. The purpose of this AI tool is to provide a solution that has high detection accuracy to aid clinicians in accurate detection of cancer, and to reduce unnecessary biopsies, thereby improving patient experience and outcomes.

About Claritas HealthTech

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives. All Claritas are fully compliant with HIPPA, PDPA and GDPR requirements.

For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com

For Enquiries, please contact:



Devika Dutt

d.d@claritasco.com