Transaction in Own Shares

2nd September 2024

PayPoint plc

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:30th August 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:1,644
Lowest price per share (pence):671.00
Highest price per share (pence):688.00
Weighted average price per day (pence):683.6436

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON683.64361,644671.00688.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
30 August 2024 08:05:01117671.00XLON00295628154TRLO1
30 August 2024 09:45:55216676.00XLON00295684129TRLO1
30 August 2024 11:29:00119681.00XLON00295777317TRLO1
30 August 2024 12:27:5664683.00XLON00295778826TRLO1
30 August 2024 12:27:5650683.00XLON00295778827TRLO1
30 August 2024 12:27:56113683.00XLON00295778828TRLO1
30 August 2024 13:02:32117688.00XLON00295779230TRLO1
30 August 2024 13:02:32122686.00XLON00295779231TRLO1
30 August 2024 13:20:16123685.00XLON00295779536TRLO1
30 August 2024 14:39:31123688.00XLON00295781433TRLO1
30 August 2024 15:39:58116688.00XLON00295784068TRLO1
30 August 2024 15:40:09116688.00XLON00295784078TRLO1
30 August 2024 15:40:095688.00XLON00295784079TRLO1
30 August 2024 16:01:05122688.00XLON00295785057TRLO1
30 August 2024 16:01:05121688.00XLON00295785058TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970