2nd September 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|30th August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,644
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|671.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|688.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|683.6436
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|683.6436
|1,644
|671.00
|688.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|30 August 2024 08:05:01
|117
|671.00
|XLON
|00295628154TRLO1
|30 August 2024 09:45:55
|216
|676.00
|XLON
|00295684129TRLO1
|30 August 2024 11:29:00
|119
|681.00
|XLON
|00295777317TRLO1
|30 August 2024 12:27:56
|64
|683.00
|XLON
|00295778826TRLO1
|30 August 2024 12:27:56
|50
|683.00
|XLON
|00295778827TRLO1
|30 August 2024 12:27:56
|113
|683.00
|XLON
|00295778828TRLO1
|30 August 2024 13:02:32
|117
|688.00
|XLON
|00295779230TRLO1
|30 August 2024 13:02:32
|122
|686.00
|XLON
|00295779231TRLO1
|30 August 2024 13:20:16
|123
|685.00
|XLON
|00295779536TRLO1
|30 August 2024 14:39:31
|123
|688.00
|XLON
|00295781433TRLO1
|30 August 2024 15:39:58
|116
|688.00
|XLON
|00295784068TRLO1
|30 August 2024 15:40:09
|116
|688.00
|XLON
|00295784078TRLO1
|30 August 2024 15:40:09
|5
|688.00
|XLON
|00295784079TRLO1
|30 August 2024 16:01:05
|122
|688.00
|XLON
|00295785057TRLO1
|30 August 2024 16:01:05
|121
|688.00
|XLON
|00295785058TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970