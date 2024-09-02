OKX Simplifies Crypto Arbitrage Strategy with Enhanced 'Smart Arbitrage' Trading Bot

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, today announced a major update to its Smart Arbitrage trading bot, making the tool more user-friendly and accessible for traders of all experience levels. This automated trading tool helps eligible users to optimize potential returns while mitigating market risks through the strategic maintenance of balanced positions across spot and perpetual futures markets.



Previously, eligible users of OKX's Arbitrage bot had to manually place their spot and perpetual futures orders. With this latest update, OKX is eliminating this complexity by automating the placement of these positions directly through its built-in AI technology. This makes the bot more intuitive and easier to manage, catering to a wider range of traders.

Unlike other trading methods, the Smart Arbitrage bot operates on a preset, delta-neutral strategy, aimed at reducing the potential risks posed by market fluctuations. By automating this strategy, the bot enables traders to concentrate on earning from funding fee differences, enhancing their potential to optimize returns via two distinct trading modes:

Custom Mode : Traders can select strategies with the potential of high returns based on personal research and set their own profit targets.

: Traders can select strategies with the potential of high returns based on personal research and set their own profit targets. Smart Mode: The bot automatically recommends the optimal strategy, managing take-profit, stop-loss and position adjustments.

OKX Global Chief Commercial Officer Lennix Lai said: "With this enhanced Smart Arbitrage bot, we continue to lead the way in providing automated, intuitive trading solutions that empower traders of all experience levels in the crypto market. By introducing further automations, we've improved the accessibility and ease of executing sophisticated strategies like arbitrage. As the market evolves, we remain committed to developing advanced capabilities that meet the needs of our growing customer base."

Arbitrage is an advanced trading strategy aimed at neutralizing the risks associated with fluctuating crypto market conditions. It works by simultaneously buying crypto in the spot market and selling the same amount in the perpetual futures market. By doing so, it offers the potential to minimize the impact of price swings. To learn more, visit OKX's blog .

Not all products offered in all regions. Trading in pre-market futures is highly risky due to such factors as lower liquidity, higher price volatility, and there is increased liquidation risk. Not all tokens underlying pre-market futures will ultimately be listed on OKX. Users will not receive underlying tokens. OKX retains sole discretion to adjust any listing, extend or terminate the futures contract and/or settlement date for the futures contract, or suspend trading in pre-market futures. For more details, please refer to the OKX Terms of Service and Risk & Compliance Disclosure .

