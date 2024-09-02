Invalda INVL informs that the purchase of own shares is starting

Invalda INVL informs that the purchase of the company's own shares, which was announced on 5 July 2024 ( the notification on material event ), starts on 2 September through the market of official offer of Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.

The purchase conditions remain unchanged:

Share purchase starts on 2 September 2024.

Share purchase ends on 6 September 2024.

The maximum number of shares to be purchased is 67,430 units.

Maximum purchase price is EUR 1 million (one million euros).

The maximum purchase price of shares is EUR 14.83 per share (value of consolidated equity per share as of 31 December 2023).

The purchase price of the shares shall be determined by the Dutch auction principle, i.e. transactions shall be executed at a single price.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com