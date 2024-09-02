Myocene Helps the French Handball Team

LIÈGE, Belgium, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myocene, the Belgian sportstech company which is developing a device for the objective measurement of muscular fatigue for top-level sportsmen and women, today announced that the French Handball team is now one of its users.



The innovative device developed by Myocene represents a radical change in the management of fatigue and recovery in sportspeople, making it possible for the first time to quantify it objectively and very precisely. It calculates the exact value of the muscular fatigue index in two minutes. The solution uses a dedicated algorithm to analyze very precise measurements obtained using a specific sensor and high-precision control of muscle contraction. It can be used both indoors and out, helping top-level athletes to manage their fatigue and improve their performance. It contributes to technical coaching by offering the possibility of adapting training and rest periods. It also helps to prevent the risks of overtraining and injury.

"We decided to use the Myocene system because it enables us to assess players' levels of fatigue and recovery very quickly and objectively," says Olivier Maurelli, physical trainer for the French men's team. “We use it in the preparation of major competitions, because it's portable and can be taken to training sessions. It's very easy to measure, and we do it every 2-3 days in the morning so that we have an objective indicator of the players' state of muscular fatigue. In this way, we can optimally manage recovery and the sequence of training sessions, amongst others in preparation for our upcoming tournament.”

"We are delighted that the French Handball Federation is using our system," comments Jean-Yves Mignolet, CEO. "After convincing some of Europe's top professional clubs, particularly in football, this new step shows us just how relevant our solution is for national teams too. National teams have specific needs that are different from those of clubs, since the players are only present for a few weeks a year, for the various international competitions and their preparations. In this context, Myocene contributes to the individual management of players according to their state of fitness.”

About Myocene

Myocene is a medical and sports technology company developing an innovative device for measuring muscle fatigue. Fatigue is assessed using patented algorithms to provide objective, precise, quantifiable and rapid measurements. Using a combination of electrostimulation and force sensors, Myocene's device measures a fatigue index in just two minutes.

The application of the technology, already tested by almost 1,500 athletes, extends to the entire professional and semi-professional sports market, filling an important gap in the objective assessment of muscle fatigue, a fundamental parameter linked to athletic performance. The Myocene device also offers potential applications in the medical field (occupational medicine, muscle pathologies).

Myocene's technology has been validated by Prof. Guillaume Millet, a sports physiologist at the Jean Monnet University in Saint-Etienne, France.

The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Liège, Belgium.

Contact