Poland Telecom Operators Market Report 2024: Mobile Data Service Revenue to Grow at 6.1% CAGR During 2023-2028, Driven By Adoption of Higher-ARPU 5G Services and MNOs Offering Data-Centric 5G Plans

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Poland today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Poland.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Market Highlights:

Poland's total telecom and pay-TV service revenues will increase at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2023-2028 period, mainly supported by the revenue growth in mobile data and fixed broadband service segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at 6.1% CAGR during 2023-2028 period, driven by growth in mobile internet subscriptions, adoption of higher-ARPU 5G services such as cloud gaming and MNOs offering data-centric 5G plans.

Fixed broadband revenue will increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, driven by growth in FTTH/B and cable internet subscriptions for high-speed and improved user experience and ongoing fiber network coverage expansion in the country.

4G services held 64.7% of the total mobile subscriptions in 2023

Orange Poland led the mobile and fixed services market in 2023

Report Scope:

This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Poland's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Poland's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Poland's telecommunications markets.

The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Poland.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights

Operating Environment

Telecom services market outlook

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Company Coverage:

UKE

Orange Poland

T-Mobile Poland

Play (P4)

Polkomtel (Plus)

Cyfrowy Polsat

