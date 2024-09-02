Powered Smart Cards Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Coverage of Major Players Datang Telecom Technology, Eastcompeace Technology, Gemalto, NXP Semiconductors and More - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powered Smart Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Powered Smart Cards was estimated at US$4.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.



Technological advancements have significantly enhanced the capabilities and applications of powered smart cards. Innovations in semiconductor technology have led to the development of more powerful and energy-efficient integrated circuits, enabling advanced data processing and secure communication. The integration of biometric sensors, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, has enhanced the security and user authentication capabilities of smart cards. Advances in battery technology have improved the longevity and reliability of powered smart cards, ensuring consistent performance over extended periods.

Additionally, the development of secure communication protocols, such as near-field communication (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has expanded the connectivity options and interoperability of smart cards, facilitating seamless integration with various devices and systems. These technological improvements have broadened the applications and benefits of powered smart cards, making them a vital tool for secure identification and transaction processing.





What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Powered Smart Card Market?



The growth in the powered smart card market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for secure identification and authentication solutions in various sectors, such as finance, government, and healthcare, is a significant driver, boosting the adoption of powered smart cards. Technological advancements that enhance the processing power, security, and connectivity of smart cards are also propelling market growth. The rising incidence of identity theft and data breaches is driving the need for advanced security solutions, further increasing the demand for powered smart cards.

Additionally, the expansion of digital payment systems and the growing popularity of contactless transactions are contributing to market growth. The increasing focus on regulatory compliance and the implementation of national identification programs are further boosting the demand for secure and reliable smart card solutions. These factors, coupled with the increasing availability of innovative and high-quality powered smart cards, are driving the sustained growth of the powered smart card market.



Key Topics Covered:



