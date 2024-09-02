Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Report 2024: Incorporating Renewable Energy Sources in Data Center Operations - A USD 35.4 Billion Market by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Vertical (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Government & Defence, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Retail) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offsite data center power infrastructure market is on a trajectory to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2030, a notable increase from the estimated USD 13.4 billion in 2024, with a steady CAGR of 17.6% spanning the period from 2024 to 2030.

The worldwide offsite data center power infrastructure market is anticipated to encounter major expansion driven by a number of forthcoming trends. With the mounting apprehensions about the environment and regulations, one of the key trends is the escalating acceptance of green technologies. To lessen the quantity of carbon emissions, data centers are now focusing on green technologies like advanced cooling systems and green energy systems containing renewable energy. There is also a new trend towards battery storage and fuel cell solutions forward as a reliable backup power option and efficiency advancement.



Another key trend is the increased reliance on edge computing and 5G technologies. With the increase in proliferation of IoT technologies and the rising demand for data services, edge offsite data centers need to support latency-free applications. Therefore, there is an increase in the investments which is driving the market growth. In addition, hyper-scale data center expansion by large cloud service providers is set to accelerate, requiring robust capacity infrastructure to support their large operations and greater density as the market grows and strategic partnerships are expected and integration between core businesses will increase technical capacity and market reach. It is fed by other competitors in the field.

The report provides a comprehensive definition, description, and forecast of the offsite data center power infrastructure market based on various parameters, including offerings (Solutions, Services), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Others), and region.



The report also offers a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the offsite data center power infrastructure, encompassing a comprehensive examination of the key market drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. Additionally, it covers critical facets of the market, such as an assessment of the competitive landscape, an analysis of market dynamics, value-based market estimates, and future trends in the offsite data center power infrastructure market. The report provides investment and funding information of key players in the offsite data center power infrastructure market.

Government & Defence segment, by Vertical, to hold third-largest market share from 2024 to 2030

Government and Defense agencies hold the third largest market share in the global on-premises data center power infrastructure market due to the increasing need for secure, accessible data storage and access to and convenience therefore Government and security agencies sensitive and confidential Handle multiple demands robust infrastructure to ensure data integrity and protect from cyber threats Furthermore, thanks to advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics and Due to the use of IoT, increasingly digitized government services and security operations require appropriate power systems This segment of uninterrupted power supply, disaster recovery solutions, requirement of regulatory standards a intensity and compliance are driving the adoption of advanced offsite data center and power infrastructure solutions.

The North American offsite data center power infrastructure market is poised to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period

North America holds the largest market share in the global offsite data center power infrastructure market, owing to its well-established technology infrastructure, large investments in data center development, and strong digital infrastructure and technology Region benefits from a mature market driven by high demand for data processing and storage by advanced industries including finance and healthcare, as well as favorable operating conditions, stable economic conditions and availability of large data center operators and technology professionals there And the company's focus continues to make significant improvements to offsite data center power infrastructure.

(Rising demand for data storage and processing, Expansion of cloud services, Growth of Colocation Services), restraints (High initial capital expenditure, Energy consumption and operational costs, Security concerns related to offsite data centers), opportunities (Adoption of renewable energy solutions, Technological advancements in energy efficiency, Emerging markets in developing nations), and challenges (Regulatory and compliance challenges, Environmental concerns related to offsite data centers) influencing the growth of the offsite data center power infrastructure market. Product Development/ Innovation: The offsite data center power infrastructure is in a constant state of evolution, with a primary focus on acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Leading industry players like ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and Vertiv are at the forefront of advancing their product offerings to address shifting demands and environmental considerations.

The offsite data center power infrastructure is in a constant state of evolution, with a primary focus on acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations. Leading industry players like ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and Vertiv are at the forefront of advancing their product offerings to address shifting demands and environmental considerations. Market Development: Market growth in the offsite data center power infrastructure sector is characterized by significant growth in modular power solutions, greater focus on energy efficiency, integration of renewable energy sources, driven by big data and analytics increasing demand for scalable and flexible power infrastructure to support data center proliferation drives market expansion Strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions further facilitate the growth and development of this market. There is a growing emphasis on sustainability and technological advancements pertaining to the offerings in the offsite data center power infrastructure market.

Market growth in the offsite data center power infrastructure sector is characterized by significant growth in modular power solutions, greater focus on energy efficiency, integration of renewable energy sources, driven by big data and analytics increasing demand for scalable and flexible power infrastructure to support data center proliferation drives market expansion Strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions further facilitate the growth and development of this market. There is a growing emphasis on sustainability and technological advancements pertaining to the offerings in the offsite data center power infrastructure market. Market Diversification: The Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure market has a wide range of power solutions and specific services to suit the needs of various industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, and Healthcare Key players in this market are new -age power modules, Renewable Energy -In addition to focusing on diversifying their manufacturing processes by adopting integration strategies, and improving capacity utilization through data analytics and automation technologies, companies focus on developing their geographic footprint on various types. They focus on market expansion through strategies such as collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions.

The Offsite Data Center Power Infrastructure market has a wide range of power solutions and specific services to suit the needs of various industries such as BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, and Healthcare Key players in this market are new -age power modules, Renewable Energy -In addition to focusing on diversifying their manufacturing processes by adopting integration strategies, and improving capacity utilization through data analytics and automation technologies, companies focus on developing their geographic footprint on various types. They focus on market expansion through strategies such as collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions. Competitive Assessment: A comprehensive evaluation has been conducted to scrutinize the market presence, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players in the offsite data center power infrastructure market. These prominent companies include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Comfort Systems USA (UK), Johnson Controls (US), Yondr (Netherlands), Hubbell (US), Modubuild (Ireland), Altron A.S. (Czech Republic), InnovIT AG (Germany), MAVAB (Sweden), Rittal (Germany), and Delta Electronics, Inc. (Norway). This analysis provides in-depth insights into the competitive positions of these major players, their approaches to driving market growth, and the range of services they offer within the offsite data center power infrastructure market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand to Store Expanding Digital Data

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

Growing Demand for Data Center Colocation Services

Restraints

High Cost of Establishing Data Center Infrastructure

Energy-Intensive Data Storage Infrastructure

Susceptibility to Cyberattacks

Opportunities

Government-Led Initiatives to Encourage Adoption of Environment-Friendly Technologies

Energy Optimization with Innovative Technologies

Integration of Smart Grid and Microgrid Technologies into Data Center Operations

Incorporating Renewable Energy Sources in Data Center Operations

Economic Growth and Urbanization in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Regulatory and Compliance-Related Challenges

High Carbon Emissions

Case Study Analysis

Amdocs Collaborated with Eaton to Transform Data Center in London

Power & Tel Collaborated with Vertiv to Meet Demands of Expanding Customer Base

Digital Realty Helped IBM Deploy Secured Private Cloud Solutions Delivering Low Latency and High Throughput to Customers

Schneider Electric Leveraged Smart Grid Technologies to Enable Proactive Management of Electrical Networks

Company Profiles

Comfort Systems

Johnson Controls Inc.

Yondr

Hubbell

Modubuild

Altron

Innovit

Mavab

Rittal GmbH

Invt Power System(Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Data Specialties, Inc.

Prasa Infocom and Power Solutions

Bladeroom Group Limited

Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Dataxenter

ICT Facilities

Masco Group

Integra Mission Critical

Box Modul

