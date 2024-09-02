Craft Beer Market Global Forecast 2024-2030, by Type (Ale, Lager, Pilsner) and Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels)

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Craft Beer Market by Type (Ale, Lager, Pilsner), Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels) - Global Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Craft Beer Market size was estimated at USD 166.35 billion in 2023and expected to reach USD 179.56 billion in 2024,at a CAGR 8.03%to reach USD 285.76 billion by 2030.

The craft beer industry has witnessed substantial growth, driven by consumer demand for diverse flavors, higher-quality ingredients, and the desire for local products that offer a sense of community and authenticity. Additionally, the rise of craft beer festivals and social media has facilitated the exposure and popularity of these beers, contributing further to the industry's expansion. However, the craft beer sector faces several restraints and challenges. High production costs associated with quality ingredients and small-scale operations can lead to higher consumer prices, potentially limiting industry expansion. Moreover, the craft beer industry includes various opportunities as there is a growing interest in sustainable and locally sourced products, which aligns well with the ethos of many craft breweries. The potential for international expansion offers another significant opportunity as global economies begin to embrace craft beer culture. Innovating with new flavors, brewing techniques, and marketing strategies is expected to open new avenues for growth, ensuring the craft beer industry continues to thrive amidst a changing global beverage landscape.

The craft beer market demonstrates significant regional variations and consumer preferences, driving unique dynamics in different geographies. In the United States, the market benefits from innovation and robust local support, while Canada echoes this trend with governmental encouragement, spurring growth. European countries, including Belgium and Germany, blend traditional brewing methods with modern trends, valuing diversity and innovation. Although the Middle East faces stringent alcohol regulations, regions such as Israel exhibit growth due to tourism.

In Africa, South Africa's growing scene leverages local ingredients, and Nigeria and Kenya are gradually emerging markets. China witnesses rapid segment growth, primarily among young urban consumers seeking unique flavors, whereas Japan's appreciation for quality and craftsmanship fosters market expansion. India's emerging market thrives on urbanization and a burgeoning middle class, particularly in cities such as Mumbai and Bangalore. Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico, and ASEAN regions, led by Singapore and Vietnam, are also seeing notable increases in craft beer production and consumption. The Asia-Pacific region is driven by young urban populations and a rising middle class, resulting in heightened demand for premium craft beers. Consumers in the Americas, comprising both North and South, exhibit a preference for local and seasonal brews. In the EMEA, traditional brewing cultures and sustainability concerns are key market drivers. Global efforts include environmental initiatives and cultural festivals that promote brand engagement. Sustained growth in the craft beer market necessitates continuous innovation, an emphasis on sustainability, and strategic use of digital platforms, with businesses expected to focus on harnessing global trends and consumer preferences to ensure market success.

The craft beer market faces varying regulatory environments across regions, influencing vendor strategies and market dynamics. The United States is more favorable due to recent legislative efforts, leading vendors to expand through direct-to-consumer models and online sales. Canada shows stringent licensing and taxation rules but is gradually relaxing some restrictions to foster new entries, with vendors forming alliances with local agricultural sectors for economic sourcing. In Europe, diverse regulations exist, such as Germany's strict purity laws but complex tax codes, prompting breweries to lobby for better laws and achieve local certifications to build consumer trust.

The Middle East's restrictive alcohol regulations limit growth, but nations including Israel and parts of the UAE offer leniency for breweries targeting expatriates and tourists. Africa's regulations vary, with South Africa providing a clearer regulatory path and other nations lacking streamlined processes, making local ingredient sourcing crucial for market differentiation. In Asia-Pacific, China imposes variable tariffs and stringent quality checks, yet the local brewing industry is growing; Japan supports microbrewery growth, encouraging vendors to invest in research and development (R&D) to create unique, compliant products. Developed countries face challenges, including stringent standards, fluctuating tariffs, and high costs, but growth can be sustained through innovation in techniques and sustainable practices.

Emerging countries, including Brazil, India, and Vietnam, show growth potential due to urbanization and rising disposable income, with vendors focusing on affordable, locally-flavored brews. Strategic moves for global capitalization include investing in sustainable practices, technology integration, e-commerce, local partnerships, cost management, and cultural adaptation

