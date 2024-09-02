New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029: New Operators Include DataGrid, Goodman and NEXTDC

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The New Zealand data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.02% from 2023 to 2029.

New Zealand has around 30 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has regional operators such as CDC Data Centres, DCI Data Centers, Spark Digital, T4 Group, Datacom, Chorus, etc.

Furthermore, the New Zealand data center industry has been experiencing significant growth and development driven by increased digital transformation, rising data consumption, and favorable government policies.





WHATS INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available for utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in terms of core and shell area, power, and rack in New Zealand and a comparison between APAC countries.

The study of the existing New Zealand data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in New Zealand by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Data Center Colocation Market in New Zealand

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the New Zealand data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in New Zealand

Facilities Covered (Existing): 30

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 8

Coverage: 5+ locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Operators

CDC Data Centres

DCI Data Centers

Spark Digital

T4 Group

Datacom

Data Vault

DataCentre220

Chorus

Computer Concepts Data Center

Enable Networks

Localhost Data Center

Plan B Limited

Umbrellar

Vector Fibre Data Center

Vocus & 2degrees

Caduceus Systems

New Operators

DataGrid

Goodman

NEXTDC



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 52 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $91 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered New Zealand





Key Topics Covered:



Market Scope



Market Definitions



Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

APAC vs New Zealand Colocation Market Comparison

Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by IT Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in New Zealand

Sustainability Status in New Zealand

Cloud On-Ramps & Market in New Zealand

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

Quantitative Summary



