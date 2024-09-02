Laboratory for FDA, EPA, and OSHA Compliant Writing and Implementing Standard Operating Procedure (ON-DEMAND COURSE)

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Writing and Implementing SOP in Laboratory for FDA, EPA, and OSHA Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar focuses on avoiding any instance of non-compliance and empowers professionals to curate a well-written SOP in the pharmaceutical industry.

SOP in the laboratory is one of the top-most priorities for professionals. Starting from freshly hired interns to seasoned researchers - a standard operating procedure maintains the uniformity of the lab for every worker. This is specifically important to handle critical chemicals during the drug manufacturing process. For instance, hazardous chemicals like carcinogens, acutely toxic chemicals, and reproductive toxins need to be handled with care.

Course Overview

As the name suggests, an SOP in the laboratory is a detailed document that consists of meticulous steps to be followed by the professional. The core purpose of this document is to streamline the workflow in the laboratory. However, it is not sufficient to know SOP in laboratory by heart.

SOP training plays an essential role in certifying that every professional can develop a standardized protocol for the laboratory. This will not only prevent errors and risks but make it easier for everyone to implement a task accurately. No matter how simplified a procedure is, the laboratory must have an SOP for every step, including cleaning and maintenance of the area.

Below are some benefits of learning about SOP in laboratory:

Clearly describe the roles of each professional in the laboratory and department

Create a uniform structure for every task keeping risks and errors in mind

Understand the theoretical and practical aspects of following SOP in the pharmaceutical industry.

Learn to identify the variations and implement damage-control measures in the laboratory.

Be thorough in protocol updates alongside writing and implementing the standard operating procedure.

Keep the laboratory well-equipped to follow and implement each SOP to the fullest

A training on SOP in laboratory is becoming popular in recent years because of the need to reduce PI involvement in each process. Moreover, it is hectic for both workers and PIs to assess each procedure in a detailed manner every time.

This SOP training is designed by keeping in mind the strenuous circumstances a professional might face.

Working alone in a laboratory

Performing overnight operations

Handling or automating unattended procedures

Using toxic chemicals or gases without contaminating or causing any damage

Handling large-scale experiments with precision

Managing highly reactive experiments.

Key Topics Covered: This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 8 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Day 01

Session 1

What is the intention and role of SOPs?

What tasks require SOPs?

How the network of SOPs within the Lab support each other?

How is an SOP structured/ formatted?

Session 2

What are the compliance requirements for an SOP?

Descriptions of the roles and responsibilities of people in the SOP process.

Session 3

Description of the various standard methods.

The Regulatory Compliance Method.

The Scientific Published-Literature Method.

The Industrial Standard Method (ASTM and ISO methods).

How to assess if a standard method can be used as is as the SOP?

Conversion to an acceptable SOP from a standard method.

Session 4

How to create an SOP?

The SOP for a new task.

The SOP for a new methodology.

The SOP for a Standard method.

Day 02

Session 1

The Interplay within the lab to improve the draft SOP.

Reviewing the first attempt.

Iterations and how to assess the reaching of compliance.

Session 2

The Implementation of the SOP.

Training, The Documentation of Initial Training and the On-Going Proficiency testing as a Requirement.

Session 3

Monitoring and Assessing the SOP for Needs of Changes.

Modification, Updating, and Revising an SOP. When should an SOP be revised?

Revising the SOP and Its Documentation and Approval.

The Use of a Method Timeline to Track Changes.

Session 4

The Requirements in Archiving and Documentation.

Which SOP is to be used when?

Other requirements that must be included: Facility requirements, purchasing guidelines, safety issues methods of reporting (and standard forms and information to be reported).

Speakers:



John C. Fetzer, PhD,

Consultant

Fetzpahs Consulting



Dr. John C. Fetzer has been doing liquid chromatographic method development for over 35 years. His PhD was in studies of various types of chromatography.



He has authored or co-authored over 50 papers on LC separations, has served on the advisory boards of the Journal of Chromatography, Analytical Chemistry, and Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry.



He supervised the Good Laboratory Practices accreditation of a large research chromatography laboratory and has taught numerous short courses on GLP and ISO 17025 compliance.



