Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
NameJukka Pekka Pertola
Reason for the notification
Position/statusChair of the Board of Directors
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
Details of the issuer
NameGN Store Nord A/S
LEI5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

 

DK0010272632
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)

DKK 154.40

DKK 154.40

DKK 154.40

DKK 154.40

DKK 154.40

DKK 154.40

DKK 154.40

DKK 154.45

DKK 154.45

DKK 154.45

 		Volume(s)

49

41

373

37

49

255

387

85

25

199
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

1,500 shares

DKK 154.41 per share
Date of the transaction2024-08-30
Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

