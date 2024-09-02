Sify becomes First in India to Achieve NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Certification for Liquid Cooling to Enable Breakthrough AI Performance

CHENNAI, India, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s leading Digital ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning data center, cloud, networks, security and digital services, today announced it has become an NVIDIA colocation partner with the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program , certified for liquid cooling.

The certification represents Sify’s data center deployment solution specifications to support 130 KW/rack capacity. The cooling solution also complies with ASHRAE’s 30 years ambient temperature guidelines.

NVIDIA DGX is a purpose-built platform for enterprise AI, powering AI workloads spanning analytics, training, and inference. It offers advanced compute density, performance and scale with a single, unified system that can power the complete enterprise AI lifecycle.

With the NVIDIA DGX platform and its supporting infrastructure technology ecosystem, Sify customers now have access to high-density supercomputing and powerful performance, offered in scalable and flexible AI infrastructure solutions and accessed through an extensive colocation footprint.

Speaking on the significant certification, Sharad Agarwal, CEO, Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, the data center subsidiary of Sify Technologies Limited, said, “Sify’s data center business offers industry-grade cooling solutions. As AI/ML evolves across industries, Sify will be able to offer complete NVIDIA DGX-powered colocation along with NVIDIA’s advanced enterprise AI and data science software out of our Mumbai-Rabale campus and the upcoming premises of Noida and Chennai-Siruseri. We continue to invest in capacity across all our AI-ready data centers which are purpose-built to support this emerging ecosystem in the data center industry.”

“AI is emerging as the competitive differentiator for businesses, and many organizations are looking for a colocation partner who can speed time to market, with the ability to securely host and scale AI infrastructure,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director, DGX platform, NVIDIA. “As India’s first NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center partner certified for liquid cooling, Sify offers enterprises a cost-effective solution that helps meet enterprise AI infrastructure requirements.”

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com , Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify’s business, please see the discussion under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2024, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , and Sify’s other reports filed with the SEC.

