Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 23/8/2024
|204,687
|549.36
|112,446,917
|Monday, 26 August 2024
|1,500
|585.92
|878,880
|Tuesday, 27 August 2024
|1,600
|579.66
|927,456
|Wednesday, 28 August 2024
|1,700
|579.00
|984,300
|Thursday, 29 August 2024
|1,800
|579.95
|1,043,910
|Friday, 30 August 2024
|1,700
|580.66
|987,122
|In the period 26/8/2024 - 30/8/2024
|8,300
|580.92
|4,821,668
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 30/8/2024
|212,987
|550.59
|117,268,585
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,823,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.30% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
