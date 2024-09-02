Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 35 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 23/8/2024 204,687 549.36 112,446,917   
Monday, 26 August 2024 1,500 585.92 878,880   
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 1,600 579.66 927,456   
Wednesday, 28 August 2024 1,700 579.00 984,300   
Thursday, 29 August 2024 1,800 579.95 1,043,910   
Friday, 30 August 2024 1,700 580.66 987,122   
In the period 26/8/2024 - 30/8/2024 8,300 580.92 4,821,668   
Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 30/8/2024 212,987 550.59 117,268,585   
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,823,913 treasury shares corresponding to 7.30% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.   
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

