Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market to Grow at CAGR of 9.5% through 2033 - Rise in Greenhouse Farming Operations

Newark, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global agricultural ventilation fans market will grow from USD 813.15 Million in 2023 to USD 2015.16 Million by 2033. Over the years, there have been significant developments in agricultural ventilation fan design and efficiency. Nowadays, these fans are frequently furnished with adjustable speed controls enabling farmers to regulate airflow according to their specific requirements. This aspect is particularly crucial for areas that experience varied weather conditions where modulating ventilation can prevent heat-related stress in livestock during hot summer months. Progresses in materials and aerodynamics have also given rise to more durable, quieter, and eco-friendly fans, ultimately reducing operational costs for farmers. Apart from regulating temperature, agricultural ventilation fans are crucial in maintaining air quality within livestock farming and accommodation. Ineffective ventilation can result in the accumulation of harmful levels of toxic gases. These toxic gases may lead to respiratory damage, reduced animal health, and decreased feed intake. Implementing ventilation fans helps mitigate these risks by dispersing harmful/toxic gases and promoting a safer environment for livestock.



Key Insight of the Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market



Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second largest market share within the global agricultural ventilation fans market. The Asia Pacific region will significantly expand. The growth in the region is primarily attributed to various factors, such as an increasing population, rising awareness among farmers regarding alternative farming practices, evolving consumer consumption patterns and a growing ban on excessive pesticide use for fruit and vegetable cultivation. With uncertain climate conditions and a surge in demand for food products, there has been a pressing need amongst farmers to adopt alternative methods of agriculture, resulting in the burgeoning construction of vertical farms and greenhouses that encourage crop production, thereby triggering the installation of agricultural ventilation fans. The regional market growth and development market is stimulated by the support of government policies and subsidies promoting indoor farming. This is particularly evident in China and India, where the substantial livestock populations and reliance on conventional farming methods present significant opportunities for the adoption of ventilation equipment. In Japan, for instance, over half of growers who established indoor agriculture operations received either a loan or subsidy from the government. This support is expected to drive the region's demand for agricultural ventilation fans. These factors are contributing towards the regional market growth and development.



The exhaust fans segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The product segment includes circulation fans, portable fans, exhaust fans, duct fans, and others. The exhaust fans segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. One of the critical elements in mechanical ventilation systems is exhaust fans, which are crucial in eliminating odors and exhalations produced by livestock. By improving animal living conditions, these fans also aid in mitigating the risk of epidemics and diseases affecting livestock. In poultry and other livestock housing facilities, exhaust fans serve as essential drivers for necessary air exchange processes. Additionally, agricultural ventilation involves using circulation or exhaust fan combinations with equipment such as humidifiers to create micro-climates that cater to different cultivation practices.



The dairy/livestock security segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment includes equine, dairy/livestock, greenhouse, and others. The dairy/livestock segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Proper ventilation is essential in livestock operations to maintain animals' wellbeing and high output levels. This aspect becomes especially vital in intensive farming systems, where many creatures are confined within limited spaces. The demand for agricultural ventilation fans thrives due to their essential role in regulating air quality and managing temperature and humidity while minimizing disease transmission risks. Maintaining cow comfort and health is crucial in dairy farming, where adequate ventilation is pivotal. The impact of heat stress on milk productivity, breeding complications and mortality rates must be considered. To address this concern effectively, deploying ventilation fans has become imperative in regions susceptible to soaring temperatures or during summer. With their ability to lower ambient temperature levels coupled with enhanced air circulation capabilities, these fans have emerged as reliable devices for farmers seeking optimum environmental conditions for cows' wellbeing.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Segments Covered Product, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for High-quality Agricultural Products

Recent Developments:



• In November 2022: In Tennessee, U.S., ebm-papst opened a new facility to produce extremely energy-efficient fans and motors. The company wants to use three distinct supply chains to serve local customers better and become unaffected by external influences.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Global Awareness of Food Security Issues



Investment in agricultural infrastructure, such as ventilation systems, is propelled by the rising global attention on food security concerns; with the escalating need to provide for a burgeoning population amidst hunger and malnutrition, enhancing farming productivity while minimizing losses after harvest has become paramount. Adequate ventilation is essential to sustaining crop freshness and longevity by regulating moisture levels and minimizing spoilage risks. This factor is stimulating the market growth and development.



Restraint: Global Economic Uncertainty



The agricultural ventilation fans market faces a formidable obstacle in light of the persistent repercussions of global economic instability. Growing inflation, fluctuations in currency rates and trade conflicts are just some economic factors that can undermine farmers' purchasing power or dampen their investment appetite for new equipment such as ventilation systems, while prioritizing immediate financial security over long-term upgrades to infrastructure. This factor is restraining the market growth and development.



Opportunity: Rising Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques



The increase in precision farming methods propels growth in the agricultural ventilation fan industry. Precision agriculture uses technology-driven data to improve productivity and efficiency by optimizing agricultural practices. Ventilation systems are critical in providing farmers with accurate monitoring and control over environmental conditions. By incorporating advanced fans equipped with sensors and control mechanisms into their precision farming platforms, farmers can update these parameters based on real-time information for precise results. This factor is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the upcoming years.



Some of the major players operating in the Agricultural ventilation fans Market are:



• AirMax Fans

• QC Supply

• American Coolair Corp.

• OSBORNE INDUSTRIES INC.

• Multi-Wing America, Inc.

• Bigass Fans (Delta T, LLC)

• Vostermans Ventilation

• New York Blower Company

• ebm-papst

• Schaefer



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product:



• Circulation fans

• Duct fans

• Exhaust fans

• Portable fans

• Others



By Application:



• Dairy/Livestock

• Equine

• Greenhouse

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channel analysis.



