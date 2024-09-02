Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market is Projected to be US$ 6,312.98 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 39.2% from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global automated breach and attack simulation market size was estimated at USD 322.28 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 6,312.98 million by 2032. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 39.2% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

What is Automated Breach and Attack Simulation?

Breach and attack simulation is an automated approach used by organizations to emulate real-world cyber threats. Security administrators use BAS to mimic tactics, techniques, and procedures of the actual attacks, enabling them to identify and rectify vulnerabilities. This automated approach helps organizations to enhance security controls and prepare for real-world attacks.

Threat emulations, security control validation, continuous monitoring, and assessment are prominent processes performed through breach and attack simulation (BAS). BAS complements red teaming and penetration testing but differs mainly in terms of process and efficiency. While red teaming and pen testing involve manual support to perform the simulated attacks, BAS tools are automated and require fewer resources to spot vulnerabilities. Leading cybersecurity companies, including SafeBreach, XM Cyber, and Cymulate, provide BAS tools integrated with cloud-based solutions, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

Market Report Attributes

Report Attributes Details Market Value in 2023 USD 322.28 million Market Value by 2032 USD 6,312.98 million CAGR 39.2% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Data 2019–2022 Forecast Period 2024–2032

Key Highlights of Report:

An increasing number of cyber-attacks globally, rising demand for automated breach and attack simulation solutions by telecom companies, and the growing IT sector are the key factors fostering market growth.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, application, end-user, and region.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest automated breach and attack simulation market share in 2023.

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Key Players:

AttackIQ

com

Cymulate

FireMon, LLC

Keysight Technologies

Mandiant (Google)

Nopal Cyber

Picus Security

Rapid7

ReliaQuest, LLC

SafeBreach Inc.

SCYTHE

Skybox Security, Inc.

Sophos Limited.

XM Cyber

Growth Drivers and Trends:

Cyber Attacks Rise: According to a study by the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering, each day, over 2,200 cyberattacks occur globally. Growing digitization has put organizations at increased risk of cyberattacks, creating a need for effective security measures and the adoption of automated breach and attack simulation. Thus, the rising number of cyber-attacks is fueling the automated breach and attack simulation market growth.Bottom of Form

Adoption of Breach and Attack Simulation Solutions by Telecom Companies: Leading telecom companies such as -Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and China Mobile are more likely to face cyberattacks as they operate on large and complex networks holding vast user data. As telecom companies recognize the need for advanced cyber security measures, they are increasingly adopting breach and attack simulation solutions, driving the automated breach and attack simulation market demand.

Leading telecom companies such as -Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and China Mobile are more likely to face cyberattacks as they operate on large and complex networks holding vast user data. As telecom companies recognize the need for advanced cyber security measures, they are increasingly adopting breach and attack simulation solutions, driving the automated breach and attack simulation market demand. IT Sector’s Growth: With the rapid digital transformation efforts by tech companies, including the integration of networks, devices, and data, as well as expanded infrastructures, the IT sector is flourishing and accelerating market growth. For instance, IBEF reported that, by the year 2025, the Indian business services and IT sector is expected to reach US$ 19.93 billion. IBEF is one of the largest resource centers in India, which provides information on the economy details and business opportunities in India.

Which Region Dominates the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Globally?

The market registered the largest revenue share in North America in 2023 as leading companies in the region are constantly incorporating technological advancements by developing and improving security solutions. Top cybersecurity firms such as Cymulate, AttackIQ, FireMon, LLC, Keysight Technologies, and Rapid7 are at the forefront, aiming to introduce innovative automated breach and attack simulation platforms.

Segmental Overview:

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market – Offering Based Outlook:

Platforms and Tools

Services

Training

On-demand Analyst

Others

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Deployment Market – Mode Based Outlook:

Cloud

On-premises

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market – Application Based Outlook:

Configuration Management

Patch Management

Threat Management

Others

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market – End User Based Outlook:

Enterprises and Data Centers

Managed Service Providers

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

