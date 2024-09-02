Global Plant-Based Fiber Market Poised for Significant Growth: Projected to Reach USD 678.9 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, there has been a significant shift towards sustainability and eco-consciousness in various industries, including textiles. The global plant-based fiber market size is projected to be worth USD 294.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 678.9 million by 2033. The market is likely to record a significant CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.



Plant-based fibers, derived from renewable sources such as plants, trees, and agricultural waste, have become a viable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional synthetic and animal-based fibers.

They offer a range of advantages, including reduced carbon footprint, biodegradability, and lower water and energy consumption during production.

Benefits of Plant-based Fibers:

Health and Comfort: Plant-based fibers often possess natural properties such as breathability, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic qualities, enhancing comfort and promoting healthier living.

Plant-based fibers often possess natural properties such as breathability, moisture-wicking, and hypoallergenic qualities, enhancing comfort and promoting healthier living. Carbon Footprint Reduction: Plant-based fibers generally require fewer resources and energy, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions and a smaller carbon footprint.

Plant-based fibers generally require fewer resources and energy, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions and a smaller carbon footprint. Sustainability: Plant-based fibers are renewable resources, reducing reliance on non-renewable materials and minimizing environmental impact.

Plant-based fibers are renewable resources, reducing reliance on non-renewable materials and minimizing environmental impact. Biodegradability: Unlike synthetic fibers, plant-based fibers are biodegradable, meaning they can naturally decompose at the end of their life cycle, reducing waste accumulation.

Manufacturers and designers are actively exploring innovative ways to enhance the performance and versatility of plant-based fibers, expanding their applications in various industries. Additionally, advancements in technology and processing techniques further contribute to developing new plant-based fibers with enhanced properties.

As consumers become more conscious of their choices, the market for plant-based fibers is expected to flourish, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future in the textile industry. By embracing plant-based fibers, we can contribute to the preservation of our planet while enjoying high-quality and sustainable textile products.

“The plant-based fiber market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental impact reduction in the textile industry,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Findings:

Cotton holds a significant share of 38.4% in the market due to its popularity and versatility.

The textile industry is the primary end-user, accounting for 47.2% of the plant-based fiber market, driven by the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly fibers.

North America commands 18.3% of the global market, with a focus on using plant-based fibers as alternatives to synthetic fibers.

Europe holds a prominent share of 22.5% in the plant-based fiber market and plays a crucial role in driving its growth and development.

India's plant-based fiber market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.2% due to favorable policies, rich agricultural resources, and a shift towards sustainable practices in the textile industry.





Increased Interest in Plant-based Fiber: Explore Our Detailed Report for Key Trends and Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-fiber-market

Competitive Landscape:

Lenzing AG (Austria); US Fibers; Polyfibre Industries (India); Grasim Industries Ltd. (India); Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd. (China); China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd. (China); Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation (Philippines); Teijin Limited (Japan); Foss Performance Materials; David C. Poole Company, Inc. are the market's leading players. To obtain a competitive advantage, the organizations profiled have implemented measures such as developing worldwide presence through capacity enhancement, new product launches, and investment.

Birla Cellulose, one of the leading artificial cellulosic fiber producers, announced a joint patent application with Nanollose in January 2021 for high-tenacity lyocell fiber derived from bacterial cellulose.

In May 2021, the Lenzing Group constructed and commissioned an air purification and sulfur recycling plant at the Lenzing complex. The corporation spent over USD 55 million on the technology, eliminating 15,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

June 2020 - Liva, a brand of Birla Cellulose, a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Ltd, has introduced antimicrobial fibers that kill viruses and germs while inhibiting growth, keeping the fabric fresh and sanitary in the long run.







Key Segments Covered in the Plant-based Fiber Market Report:

By Material:

Paper & Cardboard

Bagasse

Linen

Hemp

Corn Starch

Wheat Straw

Others (Jute, Bamboo, etc.)



By Packaging Type:

Boxes & Cartons

Bags & Pouches

Films & Wraps

Tableware

Containers



By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Industrial

Textiles,

Electronics and Electricals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)





En los últimos años, se ha producido un cambio significativo hacia la sostenibilidad y la conciencia ecológica en diversas industrias, incluida la textil. Se prevé que el tamaño del mercado mundial de fibras vegetales alcance los 294,8 millones de dólares en 2023 y que alcance los 678,9 millones de dólares en 2033. Es probable que el mercado registre una CAGR significativa del 3,9% durante el período de previsión.

Las fibras vegetales, derivadas de fuentes renovables como plantas, árboles y residuos agrícolas, se han convertido en una alternativa viable y ecológica a las fibras sintéticas y animales tradicionales.

Ofrecen una serie de ventajas, entre ellas una menor huella de carbono, biodegradabilidad y un menor consumo de agua y energía durante la producción.

Beneficios de las fibras vegetales:

• Salud y comodidad: las fibras vegetales suelen poseer propiedades naturales como transpirabilidad, absorción de la humedad y cualidades hipoalergénicas, lo que mejora la comodidad y promueve una vida más saludable.

• Reducción de la huella de carbono: las fibras de origen vegetal generalmente requieren menos recursos y energía, lo que resulta en menores emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero y una huella de carbono más pequeña.

• Sostenibilidad: las fibras de origen vegetal son recursos renovables, lo que reduce la dependencia de materiales no renovables y minimiza el impacto ambiental.

• Biodegradabilidad: a diferencia de las fibras sintéticas, las fibras de origen vegetal son biodegradables, lo que significa que pueden descomponerse naturalmente al final de su ciclo de vida, lo que reduce la acumulación de desechos.

Los fabricantes y diseñadores están explorando activamente formas innovadoras de mejorar el rendimiento y la versatilidad de las fibras de origen vegetal, ampliando sus aplicaciones en varias industrias. Además, los avances en tecnología y técnicas de procesamiento contribuyen aún más al desarrollo de nuevas fibras de origen vegetal con propiedades mejoradas.

A medida que los consumidores se vuelven más conscientes de sus opciones, se espera que el mercado de fibras de origen vegetal florezca, allanando el camino para un futuro más verde y sostenible en la industria textil. Al adoptar fibras de origen vegetal, podemos contribuir a la preservación de nuestro planeta mientras disfrutamos de productos textiles sostenibles y de alta calidad.

“El mercado de fibras vegetales está preparado para una importante expansión, impulsado por el creciente énfasis en la sostenibilidad y la reducción del impacto ambiental en la industria textil”, afirma Nandini Roy Choudhury, socio de clientes de Future Market Insights.

Principales conclusiones:

• El algodón tiene una participación significativa del 38,4 % en el mercado debido a su popularidad y versatilidad.

• La industria textil es el principal usuario final, representando el 47,2 % del mercado de fibras vegetales, impulsado por la demanda de fibras sostenibles y ecológicas.

• América del Norte domina el 18,3 % del mercado mundial, con un enfoque en el uso de fibras vegetales como alternativas a las fibras sintéticas.

• Europa tiene una participación destacada del 22,5 % en el mercado de fibras vegetales y desempeña un papel crucial en el impulso de su crecimiento y desarrollo.

• Se espera que el mercado de fibras vegetales de la India crezca a una tasa del 6,2 % debido a políticas favorables, ricos recursos agrícolas y un cambio hacia prácticas sostenibles en la industria textil.

Panorama competitivo:

Lenzing AG (Austria); US Fibers; Polyfibre Industries (India); Grasim Industries Ltd. (India); Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd. (China); China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd. (China); Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation (Filipinas); Teijin Limited (Japón); Foss Performance Materials; David C. Poole Company, Inc. son los principales actores del mercado. Para obtener una ventaja competitiva, las organizaciones perfiladas han implementado medidas como el desarrollo de la presencia mundial a través de la mejora de la capacidad, el lanzamiento de nuevos productos y la inversión.

• Birla Cellulose, uno de los principales productores de fibra celulósica artificial, anunció una solicitud de patente conjunta con Nanollose en enero de 2021 para la fibra de lyocell de alta tenacidad derivada de celulosa bacteriana.

• En mayo de 2021, el Grupo Lenzing construyó y puso en funcionamiento una planta de purificación de aire y reciclaje de azufre en el complejo de Lenzing. La corporación gastó más de 55 millones de dólares en esta tecnología, eliminando 15.000 toneladas de emisiones de CO2.

• Junio ​​de 2020: Liva, una marca de Birla Cellulose, una subsidiaria de Grasim Industries Ltd, introdujo fibras antimicrobianas que eliminan virus y gérmenes a la vez que inhiben su crecimiento, manteniendo la tela fresca e higiénica a largo plazo.

Segmentos clave cubiertos en el informe de mercado de fibras vegetales:

Por material:

• Papel y cartón

• Bagazo

• Lino

• Cáñamo

• Almidón de maíz

• Paja de trigo

• Otros (yute, bambú, etc.)

Por tipo de embalaje:

• Cajas y cartones

• Bolsas y sobres

• Películas y envoltorios

• Vajilla

• Contenedores

Por uso final:

• Alimentos y bebidas

• Cuidado personal y cosméticos

• Industrial

• Textiles

• Electrónica y electricidad

• Otros

Por región:

• América del Norte

• América Latina

• Europa occidental

• Europa del Este

• Asia Pacífico, excluido Japón (APEJ)

• Japón

• Oriente Medio y África (MEA)

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

