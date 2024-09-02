Novo to present at the Resources Rising Stars Gold Coast Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise that the Company’s Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer Mike Spreadborough will present at the Resources Rising Stars Gold Coast Investor Conference, being held on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th September 2024.

Mike will provide an update on the Company’s current and future exploration programs across Novo’s highly prospective Pilbara and Victoria gold portfolio.

Refer to the Corporate Presentation dated 3 September 2024 available at www.asx.com.au that provides an in depth update on Novo’s activities and business outlook.

Mike will be presenting on Tuesday 3rd September at 4pm AEST.

The Conference will be live-streamed and shareholders and investors can attend either in-person or virtually through the Conference Livestream. There is no charge to attend either the live-stream or in-person event for investors, however registration is essential.

Conference location: RACV Royal Pines Resort, Ross St, Benowa QLD 4217

Registration details: www.rrsinvestor.com (In-person and online)

A recording of the presentation will be sent to all registered attendees shortly after the conclusion of the presentation through the Online Conference platform.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register prior to the commencement of the presentation.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focused on discovering standalone gold projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 6,700 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo’s key project area is the Egina Gold Camp, where De Grey Mining is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as De Grey’s 12.7 Moz Hemi Project1. Novo is also advancing gold exploration at Nunyerry North, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%), where 2023 exploration drilling identified significant gold mineralisation. Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed lithium joint ventures with both Liatam and SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo’s website for further information including the latest Corporate Presentation.





