Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 2nd September 2024
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 2nd January 2024,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 26th AUGUST 2024 TO 30th AUGUST 2024
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Purchase price per share
|Total amount of purchases
|Purpose
|Market
|26/08/2024
|615
|14.10 €
|8 674.00 €
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|27/08/2024
|90
|14.00 €
|1 260.00 €
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|29/08/2024
|50
|14.00 €
|700 €
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 15th January 2024 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
