Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Business Report 2024-2030 - Integration of IoT in Data Centers Sets the Stage for Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Liquid Cooling was estimated at US$2.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$9.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Data center liquid cooling is a cutting-edge technology designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of heat management systems in data centers. Unlike traditional air cooling, liquid cooling uses conductive cooling fluids to directly absorb and dissipate heat from critical components such as CPUs, GPUs, and memory modules. This method is significantly more efficient at transferring heat than air, allowing for closer component packing and higher performance densities without the risk of overheating.



Why Are Traditional Cooling Methods Inadequate for Today's Data Centers?



As data centers grow in size and complexity, traditional air-based cooling methods are becoming increasingly inadequate. The limitations of air cooling are particularly evident as the heat generated by modern high-density servers and networking equipment surpasses the heat removal capabilities of air alone.

Air systems require significant amounts of space for ductwork and airflow, which can limit the physical density of data center installations. Additionally, the energy cost of powering large air conditioning units and the associated ventilation systems can be prohibitively expensive. These factors contribute to a growing interest in liquid cooling solutions, which can more efficiently manage the thermal load with a smaller physical footprint and lower energy consumption.



How Does Liquid Cooling Contribute to Data Center Innovation and Efficiency?



Liquid cooling is at the forefront of innovations designed to tackle the thermal management challenges in next-generation data centers. By directly absorbing heat from components before it disperses into the air, liquid cooling minimizes the thermal resistance and maximizes heat transfer efficiency. This direct cooling approach allows data centers to operate at higher densities without the risk of thermal throttling, which can degrade performance and lead to hardware failure.

Moreover, the implementation of liquid cooling systems can lead to a dramatic reduction in the reliance on traditional HVAC systems, which are among the largest consumers of power in data centers. The energy saved translates not only to lower operational costs but also to a much-reduced carbon footprint, making liquid cooling a key component in the push towards more sustainable data center operations.



What Drives the Growth in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market?



The growth in the data center liquid cooling market is driven by several factors, crucially the escalating demand for greater data processing capabilities and increased energy efficiency in data centers. As enterprises and service providers continue to scale up their data operations to support growing demands for cloud services, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, the need for high-density configurations that can operate efficiently at elevated temperatures becomes imperative. Liquid cooling solutions address these requirements directly by enabling more efficient heat management and allowing for closer component spacing without thermal compromise.

Additionally, the shift towards sustainability in IT operations is prompting data centers to adopt greener technologies that reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. Consumer expectations for uninterrupted, high-speed digital services also necessitate the deployment of more efficient cooling technologies to ensure system reliability and uptime. These technological, economic, and environmental drivers collectively fuel the expansion of the liquid cooling market, underscoring its essential role in the evolution of modern data centers.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Telecom Application segment, which is expected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.1%. The Retail Application segment is also set to grow at 13.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $696.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.9% CAGR to reach $1.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Allied Control Ltd., Asetek A/S, Emerson Electric Company, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Liquid Cooling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Power Density in Data Centers Drives Adoption of Liquid Cooling Solutions

Growing Emphasis on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Propels Liquid Cooling Market

Increasing Heat Management Challenges Strengthen Business Case for Liquid Cooling

Expansion of High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centers Spurs Demand for Liquid Cooling

Rising Adoption of Edge Computing Deployments Bodes Well for Localized Liquid Cooling Solutions

Technological Advancements in Liquid Cooling Systems Propel Market Growth

Integration of IoT in Data Centers Sets the Stage for Innovative Liquid Cooling Solutions

Trend Towards Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Expands Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Modular Data Centers Drives Adoption of Scalable Liquid Cooling Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 12 Featured)

Allied Control Ltd.

Asetek A/S

Emerson Electric Company

Green Revolution Cooling Inc. (GRC)

Horizon Computing Solutions

IBM Corporation

Midas Green Technologies, LLC.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjganl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment