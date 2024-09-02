eClinical Solutions Market to Cross $22.1 Billion by 2029: Analysis of Market Trends, the Ecosystem, Case Studies, Regulatory Landscape, Patents, Technologies, Pricing, and the Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eClinical Solutions Market by Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, eTMF, Safety), Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Application (Collection, Operations, Analytics), Trial Phase, End user (Pharma, Biotech, Med Devices), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global eClinical solutions market is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2029 from USD 11.6 billion in 2024, at a high CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.
Growth drivers include the rising operational costs and regulatory obligations for all clinical research studies, adoption of innovative software solutions for clinical research, favourable government funding received for clinical trials, rising need for better standardization and quality of clinical data, and growing R&D expenditure on drug development by pharmaceutical-biotech companies. There are some inhibitive factors, such as the high rate of implementation of eClinical solutions, scarcity of skilled professionals to implement and manage these solutions, and inadequate awareness about the benefits of eClinical solutions among researchers.
In 2023, data collection segment constituted the largest segment in the eClinical solutions market, by application
In 2023, the data collection segment accounted for the biggest proportion of the eClinical solutions market, by application. This growth is primarily driven by solutions such as electronic data capture (EDC) systems, which streamline the process by reducing manual errors, speeding up data entry, and allowing for real-time access to data; the growing need to comply with stringent regulatory standards and support remote and decentralised trials; and its growing importance in clinical trial success, as it ensures the integrity and quality of the data being gathered.
In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies held the largest market share among end users
In 2023, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms accounted for the highest proportion of the eClinical solutions market by end user. This dominance stems primarily from the enormous number of corporations' investments in clinical trials and drug development. These companies run numerous clinical studies to get their innovative medications and cures to market, necessitating significantly improved eClinical systems to manage the complicated processes involved. Furthermore, these organizations have significant financial resources to invest in eClinical solutions, allowing them to adopt cutting-edge technology and developments, hence, fueling the industry.
In 2023, North America was the largest regional market for eClinical solutions market
In 2023, North America had the highest share of the eClinical Solutions market. This segment's highest share is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, major R&D investments, and strict regulatory environment. Big Pharma companies like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson that conduct clinical trials on a large scale are the ones responsible for the high demand of these solutions. The region's high digital literacy and technological innovation given by companies such as Medidata Solutions propel the widespread use of eClinical solutions. The availability of regulatory frameworks, such as the FDA's 21 CFR Part 11, ensures compliance while driving up demand for sophisticated data management and clinical trial solutions.
Research Coverage
The report analyses the eClinical solutions market. It aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments based on product, deployment model, application, clinical trial phase, end-user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The key players functioning in the eClinical solutions market include Medidata (A Dassault Systemes Company) (France), Veeva Systems (US), IQVIA Inc. (US), ICON plc (Ireland), Oracle (US), Signant Health (US), Clario (US), and eClinical Solutions (US).
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Focus on Cost-Effective Processes
- Favorable Government Support and Funding
- Need for Data Standardization
- Increasing R&D Expenditure on Drug Development
- Restraints
- High Implementation Costs
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- Limited Awareness Among Researchers
- Opportunities
- Increasing Number of Clinical Trials
- Outsourcing of Clinical Trials
- Gradual Shift Toward Real-Time Data Analysis
- Challenges
- Limited Adoption in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries
- Software Reliability Issues
- Patient Privacy Concerns
Ecosystem Analysis
- Healthcare Providers
- Cloud Providers
- Government Agencies and Regulatory Bodies
- eClinical Solution Companies
Case Study Analysis
- Enhanced Patient Records Using Medidata eCOA App
- Improved Alzheimer's Treatment with Leqembi Therapy
- Efficient Clinical Trial Utilizing Scale Management Expertise
Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
Patent Analysis
- Patent Publication Trends for eClinical Solutions
- Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- AI-Enabled and Integrated Platforms
- Clinical Data Integration
- Complementary Technologies
- Cloud Computing
- Analytical Tools
- Adjacent Technologies
- Electronic Health Records
- Real-World Data
- Bioinformatics
Industry Trends
- Decentralized Clinical Trials
- Telemedicine
- Big Data
Pricing Analysis
- Indicative Pricing Analysis, by Deployment Model
- Average Selling Price Trend, by Region
Companies Featured
- Medidata (A Dassault Systemes Company)
- Veeva Systems
- Iqvia Inc.
- Icon PLC
- Oracle
- Signant Health
- Clario
- eClinical Solutions
- Clinion
- Maxisit
- 4G Clinical
- Fountayn
- Saama
- Mednet
- Advarra
- Caidya
- Openclinica, LLC
- Evidentiq
- Research Manager
- Anju Software Inc.
- Medrio
- Castor
- Realtime Software Solutions, LLC
- Yprime, LLC
- Vial
