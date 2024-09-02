Telecom Cloud Market to Gain USD 126.93 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that Global Telecom Cloud Market will attain a value of USD 126.93 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The telecommunications cloud is a distributed computing network that mixes cloud-first technologies with network function virtualization as well as software defined networks. In case resources are spread across multiple locations and clouds, automation & orchestration become an indispensable part. This process of building a virtualized programmable network infrastructure through automation and AI is tagged as DevOps. Additionally, it encompasses integrating novel cloud enterprise practices which transform the framework for networks.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/telecom-cloud-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the " Telecom Cloud Market "

Pages - 157

Tables - 62

Figures – 75

Telecom Cloud Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $29.52 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $126.93 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 20% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment, Cloud Service Model, Organization Size and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights NFV and cloud services revolutionize network infrastructure Key Market Opportunities Demand for SDN and NFV-based cloud-native solutions to replace traditional networking model Key Market Drivers Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation

Solution Component to Dominate the Market Due to Customizable and Scalable Solutions

The reason for solution component's dominance in the global telecom cloud market is that it can provide scalable, adaptable, and reliable solutions to meet a wide range of telecom requirements. With its operationally efficient service delivery, cost saving aspects, and speedy implementation of services, its flexibility enhances broad acceptance and strengthens its supremacy in the industry.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/telecom-cloud-market

Private Deployment as Largest Growing Sub-Segment Due to Huge Private Clouds Preference

The requirement for increased data security, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure control is what propels Private Deployment to its dominant position in the global telecom cloud market. Private clouds play a major role in the critical activities of telecommunications firms due to their ability to provide improved privacy and tailor-made services thus, remaining the kingpins of this sector.

Rapid Adoption of 5G Technology Helped North America to Dominate the Market

As of 2022, North America ruled the global telecommunications cloud terrain, and it is anticipated that this exercise will go on during prediction period. This region’s dominance can be attributed to the presence of major Telecom Cloud Service providers, early uptake of Cloud Tech, and advanced Telecommunication infrastructure.

Telecom Cloud Market Insight

Drivers:

Regulations Increasing Demand for 5G Networks Growing Emphasis on Digital Transformation Emergence of 5G Standard and IoT Usage in 5G Catalyze Demand for Telco Cloud

Restraints:

Security and Privacy Concerns Infrastructure and Connectivity Limitations Portability and Interoperability Issues

Prominent Players in Telecom Cloud Market

The following are the Top Telecom Cloud Companies

AT&T Inc. (US)

Verizon Communications Inc. (US)

NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany)

Telefonica S.A. (Spain)

Vodafone Group Plc (UK)

Orange S.A. (France)

China Telecom Corporation Limited (China)

China Mobile Communications Corporation (China)

BT Group Plc (UK)

Key Questions Answered in Global Telecom Cloud Market Report

By 2031, how much is the global risk analytics market expected to be worth?

Which of the following factors are anticipated to impede risk analytics' market expansion during the projected period?

Why does the global risk analytics market still favour on-premises deployment?

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/telecom-cloud-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Fourth industrial revolution being underway, introduction of 5G has accelerated the digital transformation, rapid bandwidth improvements and superior end-user experiences), restraints (Uneven set of telecom products & services being offered, PaaS consists of complicated and technical layers and geographical location of application deployment is an issue), opportunities (Network infrastructure growing tremendously, Software-Defined Network have been developed using virtualization and SDN increased in the current digital era), and challenges (Random data loss happens from the cloud and new data overwritten on the old data) influencing the growth of telecom cloud market

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the telecom cloud market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the telecom cloud market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

Cloud Computing Market

Cloud Security Market

Cloud Storage Market

Cloud Gaming Market

Cloud Analytics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com