Ubiquitous Computing Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 19.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Ubiquitous Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), Application (Location-Based Services, Context-Aware Computing, Wearable Computing, Ambient Intelligence, Smart Homes and Buildings and Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, BFSI and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the ubiquitous computing market was valued at $730.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The ubiquitous computing market is experiencing significant growth driven by the increasing proliferation of smart devices and the internet of things (IoT) This trend is creating a ubiquitous environment where computing can happen anywhere, anytime, leading to a growing demand for solutions that seamlessly integrate these devices. The adoption of cloud and edge computing technologies is also fueling market growth by providing the necessary infrastructure for data processing and management. The future of the global ubiquitous computing market looks promising, with the increasing adoption of smart devices driving the demand for innovative solutions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323731

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $730.2 million Market Size in 2032 $3.6 billion CAGR 19.4% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Component, Connectivity, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Advancements in Miniaturization and Connectivity Growing Demand for Automation and Convenience The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) Opportunities Growing demand for Smart Homes and Cities Integration of Wearable Technology Restraint Security and Privacy Concerns Lack of standardization across devices and platforms

Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ubiquitous-computing-market/purchase-options

The hardware segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for around two-fifth of the global Ubiquitous computing market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the essential role hardware plays as the foundational component in the implementation of pervasive computing solutions. Hardware components such as sensors, actuators, and embedded systems are crucial for the development and deployment of smart devices and environments. The increasing demand for smart home devices, wearable technologies, and IoT solutions has significantly driven the growth of the hardware segment.

The wireless segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on connectivity, the wireless segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for around four-fifths of the global Ubiquitous computing market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This significant lead can be attributed to the widespread adoption of wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and NFC (Near Field Communication), across various industries and consumer products. The convenience of wireless connectivity, which allows for seamless communication between devices without the need for physical connections, has driven its preference over wired alternatives. Furthermore, the proliferation of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and smart home systems has significantly contributed to the demand for wireless solutions, enabling users to control and monitor their devices remotely with ease.

The wearable computing segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on application, the wearable computing segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for around one-fourth of the global ubiquitous computing market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This prominence is largely due to the increasing consumer interest in health and fitness, which has spurred the demand for wearable devices such as smartwatches, fitness trackers, and health monitoring gadgets. These devices offer users the ability to track their physical activity, monitor vital signs in real-time, and even receive personalized health insights, contributing significantly to the segment’s growth. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) has enhanced the functionality of wearable devices, making them more attractive to consumers seeking comprehensive health and wellness tools.

The healthcare segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on industry vertical, the healthcare segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for around one-fifth of the global Ubiquitous computing market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to several critical factors that underscore the healthcare industry’s increasing reliance on pervasive computing technologies. The integration of these technologies into healthcare systems is primarily driven by the urgent need for efficient patient care, remote monitoring, and streamlined operations. Pervasive computing, including IoT devices, wearable technology, and smart sensors, has been instrumental in transforming patient care by enabling real-time health monitoring, enhancing patient engagement, and improving the accuracy of diagnostics.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for half of the global ubiquitous computing market. Growing expenditures in R&D and technical improvements in the area are primarily responsible for the market's revenue growth in North America. Strict regulations, growing consumer needs, technological focus, innovation, industrial stability, and affordability will all significantly contribute to the expansion of ubiquitous computing in this area throughout the course of the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323731

Major Industry Players: -

E-Tron CO., Ltd

Hewlett-Packard

Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ubiquitous Computing Technology Corporation

Blazon Marketing Inc.

Google LLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Ubiquitous computing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.