Semiconductors for 6G Wireless Technology Research Report 2024: Opportunities in Cognitive Intelligence at the Core and Edge, Application-specific Chipsets, & Leverage Government Funding and Policies

The analysis provides a qualitative perspective based on developments during the study period, acknowledging that these insights may evolve in the future.

Wireless communication systems rely on semiconductor components, such as PAs, LNAs, and transceivers (together known as RF FEMs), to process signals to and from the radio unit (RU), baseband unit (BBU), and the network core to ensure customers receive the radio signals that carry the data and services.



The communication system relies on other semiconductor components, such as antenna integrated circuits (ICs), envelope trackers, microprocessors, analog devices, and optical components, to process signals as necessary. The type of semiconductors that wireless telecom communication uses has not changed much with the 2G to 5G evolution of technologies. However, the semiconductor components' performance requirements have increased. Hence, the designs, materials, manufacturing, and packaging technologies have evolved with each new wireless communication generation.



Because 5G wireless technology is in the deployment stage, industry leaders have begun discussions about developing the next-gen wireless technology (6G) and plan to begin early commercialization in 2030. The dawn of 6G will represent a new era of communication that will provide new services beyond data. The study discusses distributed and federated learning at the edge, co-inferencing between edge and core, autonomous functioning of end devices, the development of AI-powered human-centric telecom services, joint communication, computing, sensing, and control, and several other concepts, which represent a transformation from radio access network (RAN) architecture to services.



To develop 6G, industry stakeholders are collaborating to plan the components and building blocks of each sub-technology that will lead to the development of the next-gen wireless technology. Initial stakeholder discussions are leading to an understanding that advanced semiconductors with high-performance capabilities (in computing and RF) will be necessary to enable high-speed data transfer and operate at high frequencies.

This analysis focuses on understanding the anticipated changes in 6G wireless communication, particularly in the semiconductor industry, with a specific emphasis on Radio Access Network (RAN) and the edge. The study concentrates on the AI processors and key RF components essential for network RAN and edge applications.

Key Applications and Context of the imperative for 6G Semiconductors

Semiconductors for 6G - Context of Opportunities by Primary Applications: AVs and Smart Manufacturing

Semiconductors for 6G - Context of Opportunity by Primary Applications: Healthcare and Smart Cities

Application Profile - Industry Metaverse

Application Profile - Mobility

Growth Opportunity Universe

Cognitive Intelligence at the Core and Edge

Application-specific Chipsets

Leverage Government Funding and Policies

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 6G Semiconductors Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis in Semiconductors for 6G - 6G Overview

Primary Findings

Scope of Analysis

6G - Overview of Cellular Evolution and Desired 6G Network Characteristics

Why 6G? Why Now?

6G Roadmap to Commercialization

6G - Integrated Technology Roadmap

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

6G Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity Analysis in Semiconductors for 6G - AI-Processor Semiconductors

Why are AI Processors Critical for 6G?

Infusing AI into RAN for the Future of Telecom - Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) Infrastructure

AI in 6G Network Infrastructure - Emergence of AI-RAN

Edge Computing

Edge AI in 6G - Potential Application Universe

Primary Focus Areas for Edge AI Chipsets in the 6G Network

Understanding Current Processors to Evaluate 6G Requirements - Primary Companies and Products

AI in 6G - How to Determine Compute Performance Requirements

The Coming of Silicon Photonics (SiPh)

Regional Competency of AI Semiconductors for 6G Networking

Notable Developments, Initiatives, Activities, and Collaborations to Realize 6G Technology

Notable Investments in AI by Semiconductor Companies

The AI-Semiconductor Ecosystem for 6G

Expected Research Efforts in the Next 5 Years

AI in 6G - The Significance of Cybersecurity and Sustainability

6G Semiconductor Growth Opportunity - RF Semiconductors

RF Semiconductors in 6G - Enabling 100 GHz and Higher Operational Frequencies

RF Semiconductors in 6G - Process Node Trajectory

RF Semiconductors in 6G - Exploring Materials Beyond Si

RF Semiconductors in 6G - Exploring Materials Beyond Si: GaN

RF Semiconductors in 6G - Exploring Materials Beyond Si: InP

RF Semiconductors in 6G - Advanced Packaging Technologies

RF Semiconductors in 6G - GaN and InP Gaining R&D Traction for Application in Next-gen Wireless Technology

RF in 6G - Primary Products Enabling the Research and Development of 6G

RF in 6G Investments and R&D Initiatives that Semiconductor Companies Have Announced

RF in 6G - Primary Regional Initiatives and Investments

RF in 6G - Ultra-wide Bandgap (UWBG) Semiconductors

The AI Semiconductor Ecosystem in 6G

Growth Opportunity Universe - 6G Research Initiatives by Region

6G Research and Collaboration Initiatives by Primary Regions

6G Patent Applications by Region (2019-2021)

