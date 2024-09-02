Millets Market Report 2024: Forecast by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country, with Company Analysis 2024-2032 - Rising Demand for Gluten Free and Eco-Friendly Products Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Millets Market Report, Forecast by Product, Application, Distribution Channels, Countries and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global millets market is expected to touch US$ 17.65 billion by 2032 from US$ 10.56 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 5.88% between 2023-2032. The driving forces are rising customer demand for health and fitness requirements, shift in dietetics: vegan & vegetarian meals, millets being large scale food crops, and more stress on nutritionals around the world.





Rising Demand for Healthy and Nutrient-Dense Foods



The global millet market is on the rise due to the rising demand for healthy and nutritional food products in the global market. Millets contains fibers, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals; therefore, they are popular with clients who are cutting on their calorie intake. With a change in diet from the popular vegan and gluten-free diets around the world the millet is coming out as a superfood. This is the reason the consumers are more concerned with the products that can help in managing their diabetes, digestion problems and in losing weight. Organic fight also added extra advantage to millet uptake as people are embracing 'Natural and Organic' foods including grains. This change in preferences directs demand for millet and its products prepared as, for instance, flour, snacks and FOCPs.



Government Policies and Agricultural Promotion



Government policies and program in favour of the crop are the growth factors of the global millets market. Many countries especially in the Asian and Africa continent are urging the production and use of millet in food security and food diversification. Many governments have adopted policies such as provision of incentives, subsidies, and training to farmers to embrace millet farming than other crops since the former is resistant to climate change. The United Nations later in identifying and promoting the grains globally declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. These initiatives are traditional millet farming and investing in technologies and supply chains for processing purpose and doubled up availability, demand of millet products.



Rising Demand for Gluten Free and Eco-Friendly Products



Major trends influencing the consumption of millet are the gluten-free foods market and the trend towards the environmental friendliness of products. With increased cases of celiac disease coupled with other personal preference diets that Gluten free, millets apply as a natural as gluten free grains as compared to wheat and barleys. Also, yields from millets are relatively low on water and inputs, which is a good thing environmentally. Due to increasing awareness of available fresh water and sustainable agriculture around the world millets are now being cultivated as climate smart crops. The combined effect of these health and environmental impact is turning millets into many sectors like packed food products, specialty health foods, and other various markets around the globe.



Europe Millets Market



The European millet market is currently on an impressive growth trajectory triggered by numerous factors. A main trend fueling this growth is the emergent health consciousness among consumers, thus the need for clean-label foods. Also, the growing number of vegan's results in the demand for millet products as well as products containing millet. Germany, France, and the U. K are expected to lead such growth as exhibition strong demand towards the millet-based products in the forthcoming years.



Understanding the prospect of Europe market, firms are positioning themselves to focus on carrying out research and developmental studies to developed innovative millet-based food products that will fit the palate of consumers. The proactive planning for this approach foresees positive results to boost the regional market prospects in the near future.



Global Millets Company Analysis



The key players in the global millets market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Bayer Crop Science AG and Nestle S. A., NH Foods Ltd. These companies are involved in both production and marketing of millets across the world.



Global Millets Company News

In September 2023, Nestle India introduced Nestle a+ Masala Millet-based porridges made with locally sourced ingredients, such as barley, vegetables, bajra, and spices. Available in Veggie Masala and Tangy Tomato flavors, they take just two minutes to make.

In May 2023, Bonn Group of Industries introduced a range of bakery goods based on millet, including Millet Pizza, Millet Bread, and Millet Burgers. These products are made with Bajra, Jowar, and Ragi and promote a healthy millet-based diet in support of the International Millets Year and the Millet Mission in India.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Millets Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Region



7. By Product

7.1 Organic

7.2 Regular



8. By Application

8.1 Infant Food

8.2 Bakery Product

8.3 Breakfasts

8.4 Beverages

8.5 Fodder

8.6 Others



9. By Distribution Channels

9.1 Trade Associations & organizations

9.2 Supermarkets

9.3 Traditional Grocery Stores

9.4 Online Stores

9.5 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 United Arab Emirates



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Threat of New Entry

11.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyer

11.3 Threat of Substitution

11.4 The Bargaining Power of Supplier

11.5 Competitive Rivalry



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

13.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

13.1.1 Overviews

13.1.2 Key Person

13.1.3 Recent Development

13.1.4 Product Portfolio & Product Launches in Last 1 Year

13.1.5 Revenue

13.2 Cargill

13.3 Bayer Crop Science AG

13.4 Nestle S.A.

13.5 NH Foods Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awv66c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment