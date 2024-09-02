Precision Medicine Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Data on Products, Technologies, Applications, End Users, Countries and Companies, 2024-2032, Featuring AstraZeneca, Bayer, bioMerieux, and More

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Medicine Market Report, Forecast by Product, Technology, Application, End User, Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Precision Medicine market was valued at US$ 80.21 billion in 2023 and is further expected to reach US$ 193.18 billion by 2032, with a 10.26% CAGR from the year 2024 to the year 2032. The industry is expected to grow because the incidence of chronic diseases is on the rise. Need support from the governmental authorities and the focus on the further research will continue to impact the market in order to enhance patient's results by individualized therapeutic strategies.







Advancements in Genomic Sequencing and Data Analytics



Precision Medicine now spans the breadth of healthcare specialties and is only growing in its prospective applications. In oncology, it enables doctors who need to decide on specific therapies, using a tumor marker to hit the target or address the molecular foundation of a disease, which will, in theory, lead to optimum treatment and minimum awkwardness from the patient. Pharmacogenomics enhances the ability to determine how patients will react to specific drugs and increase the rate of prescription accuracy. Precision medicine also plays a significant role in early diagnosis, prognosis and prevention of diseases. As the research goes further, it branches out to other specialties, such as cardiology, neurology, and other rare genetic disorders with expectations of better healthcare solutions in the specialties. In February 2021, QIAGEN extended its partnership agreement with Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop companion diagnostics for INOVIO's phase III DNA immunotherapy candidate for cervical dysplasia.



Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Cancer



There is an increased rate of chronic diseases with special emphasis on cancer, this has been cited to be driving the precision medicine industry. Deliveries of traditional treatments do not catheter for the many patients; therefore, there is a demand for tailor-made therapeutic treatments. It helps in identifying certain Gene mutations and Biomarkers that can help in identification of particular treatment modules, hence marking better results. It is most helpful in oncology where precision medicine is revolutionizing various notable cancers by treatment options which are specific to the individual's tumour's genomic makeup. Grater incidence of chronic disease means higher demand for precision medicine among healthcare providers in turn propelling the market and its investment. Feb 2024, US, estimated 129 million citizens suffer from at least one primary chronic disease, defined by the US Department of Health and Human Services as a top disease, inclusive but not limited to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, using data of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Supportive Government Policies and Increased Funding



The industry of precision medicine is developing as the result of the elevated amount of governmental actions and expanded financing for research. More funding is provided by national initiatives from countries such as Precision Medicine Initiative in the United States and the 'Integrating China in the International Consortium for Personalized Medicine' (IC2PerMed) in China. Approval authorities are also advancing simplification of the procedures in precision medicine products leading to market entrants. Such aspects explain why pharma and biotech corporations collaborate actively with precision medicine solution providers to support the industry's development.



USA Precision Medicine Market Overview



The U.S precision medicine market is growing at a faster rate because of innovation in the field of precision medicine and next generation sequencing tests. The FDA has a crucial role in monitoring the reliability of such tests and works with different partners to build a more adaptable framework. Also, the Precision Medicine Initiative launched by the NIH has the goals to investigate factors determining differences in disease prevention/treatment; short-term goals of the Precision Medicine Initiative are to expand precision medicine in cancer research; the long-term objectives include the integration of precision medicine into all fields of medicine. The All of Us Research Program which aims to recruit at least one million participants is the show of hands on large-scale precision medicine across the country. In January 2024, Target RWE commenced a new Precision Medicine Platform to focus on emerging unmet demands for conditions in liver disease, gastroenterology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.



Precision Medicine Market Company Overview



Some of the industry leaders seen in the Global Precision Medicine Market Includes AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, bioMerieux SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Precision Medicine Market News

In May 2024, OM1 introduced three new products: OM1 Orion, OM1 Lyra, and OM1 Polaris. These devices are equipped with PhenOMTM, a digital phenotyping platform driven by artificial intelligence for clinical research and personalized treatment. Leading the way in providing Real-World Evidence (RWE) insights from the lab to patient care, OM1 uses extensive clinical data and cutting-edge AI systems to empower players in the healthcare sector.

In April 2024, SOPHiA GENETICS and Bengaluru-based Strand Life Sciences have partnered to advance precision medicine globally.

In January 2024, P SimBioSys, a TechBio company using biophysical modeling and AI for precision medicine, received its first FDA 510(k) clearance. TumorSight, the company's cloud-based precision medicine platform, can now offer its first software product.

In May 2024, Atara submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for tabelecleucel (tab-cel), a potential standalone treatment for Epstein-Barr virus-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) in adults and children aged two and above who have previously undergone at least one therapy. This is because there are currently no FDA-approved therapies available for this condition.

In May 2024, A clinical collaboration was established between Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc and Merck to evaluate DF9001, Dragonfly's EGFR immune engager, with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid cancers expressing EGFR.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $80.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $193.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Precision Medicine Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Product

6.2 Technology

6.3 Application

6.4 End User

6.5 Country



7. Product

7.1 Consumables

7.2 Instruments

7.3 Services



8. Technology

8.1 Big Data Analytics

8.2 Bioinformatics

8.3 Gene Sequencing

8.4 Drug Discovery

8.5 Companion Diagnostics

8.6 Others



9. Application

9.1 Oncology

9.2 Central Nervous System (CNS)

9.3 Immunology

9.4 Respiratory Medicine

9.5 Infections

9.6 Others



10. End User

10.1 Hospitals and Clinics

10.2 Diagnostic Centers

10.3 Pharma and Biotech Companies

10.4 Healthcare IT Firms

10.5 Others



11. Country

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.2 Canada

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 United Kingdom

11.2.6 Belgium

11.2.7 Netherlands

11.2.8 Turkey

11.3 Asia-Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 South Korea

11.3.6 Thailand

11.3.7 Malaysia

11.3.8 Indonesia

11.3.9 New Zealand

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.3 Argentina

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 South Africa

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.3 UAE



12. Porter's Five Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 AstraZeneca plc

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Recent Development

14.1.3 Product Portfolio

14.1.4 Financial Insight

14.2 Bayer AG

14.3 bioMerieux SA

14.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

14.5 Eli Lilly and Company

14.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.7 Illumina Inc.

14.8 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

14.9 Merck KGaA

14.10 Novartis AG

14.11 Pfizer Inc.

14.12 Qiagen N.V.

14.13 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

14.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci7k2j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment