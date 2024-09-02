Crab Market Report 2024: A $17.96 Billion Market by 2032 Featuring Bumble Bee Foods, Supreme, Maine Lobster Now, Millennium Ocean Star, Phil-Union, JM Clayton, RGE Agridev, Siam Canadian &, Handy

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crab Market Forecast Report by Type, Form, Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global crab market was valued at US$ 10.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 17.96 by 2032 at CAGR of 5.88% from 2024 to 2032

The main factors driving the market expansion are the expanding number of retail establishments selling crustaceans, the growing recognition of land-based aquaculture, and growing consumer knowledge of the nutritional advantages of crabs.





There is a strong market demand for crab farming both domestically and globally because to its popularity in culture. The Portunidae family comprises edible crabs found in brackish and marine waters. Together with a respectable amount of protein, vitamins, and minerals, crab meat also contains some nutritional value. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that crab flesh has sufficient anti-inflammatory properties to regulate blood pressure in addition to being vital for maintaining our bone and mental health. The increased understanding of these health advantages, particularly among consumers, is probably going to encourage more people to eat crab meat.



Crab consumption's growing health benefits are fueling the market's expansion



Crabs' protein is used in the synthesis and maintenance of bodily tissue. Omega-3 fatty acids with longer chains that have anti-inflammatory properties, such as EPA and DHA, are abundant in crab. Studies reveal that it can treat ulcerative colitis and psoriasis, lower blood pressure, prevent heart disease, and improve cognitive function. Minerals that fortify the immune system that are found in crabs include copper, zinc, and selenium. This article examines the market research, relative composition, and health advantages of different kinds of crabs. All varieties of crustaceans, including crabs, are rich in selenium. As an antioxidant, selenium counteracts the carcinogenic effects of mercury, cadmium, and arsenic. Selenium levels in the blood have been associated with a decreased risk of cancer. In reality, lysate from the blue blood of horseshoe crabs is used to treat cancer and diagnose spinal meningitis.



Apart from its low saturated fat content, crab meat's tissue contains chromium, which contributes to raising HDL (good cholesterol) levels and lowering the incidence of heart attacks and vascular heart disease. Actually, the sterol found in crabs counteracts the harmful effects of other lipids by preventing the absorption of other cholesterol throughout a meal.

Furthermore, one of the most important sources of protein in the diet is crab. It has almost the same protein content per 100 grams as meat, but it doesn't include any saturated fat, which raises the risk of cardiovascular disease. Because crabs don't have connective tissue, their protein is extremely qualified and easy for people of all ages to digest. bringing up crab market revenue as a result.



Developments in Aquaculture



The methods used in crab farming have changed significantly in the new millennium, and this sector is quickly becoming one driven by innovation. Breeding, water quality, and automated feed delivery systems are a few examples of practices that save operational costs and increase yields. Crab farms benefit from increased yields as well as related health issues related to financial and environmental challenges. Therefore, more productive techniques for raising crabs that incorporate IMTA reduce waste and have a beneficial environmental impact, fostering the future sustainability that is required.



North America Crab Market



North America is the crab market region with the quickest rate of growth worldwide and accounts for a significant portion of the global crab market share. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the amount of seafood consumed in American diets has increased recently due to increases in seafood landings and growing consumer demand for imported crabs and other seafood.

Alaska accounted for 60% of seafood landings, the greatest percentage in the nation, and crabs were the highest-value species in the United States in 2020, with a value of USD 584 million, according to the NOAA's annual fisheries report. Jonah crabs were historically collected in the United States as an accidental byproduct of fisherman pursuing lobsters in the northwest Atlantic Ocean. However, there has been an increase in recent years in the commercial interest in the species as a targeted catch.



Furthermore, according per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost per consumer unit in the United States for fish and seafood in 2021 was valued at USD 729. Similarly, Progressive Grocer reports that from 2019 to 2021, a higher percentage of American fish consumers searched for sustainable seafood products. Just 29% of seafood consumers in 2019 were sustainable.

In 2021, this percentage was 41%. In addition, the Canadian government states that 32,519 tons of Total Allowable Catch (TAC) will be made available for the 2022 SGSL Snow crab fishery in order to increase domestic availability and lower prices. During the projected period, this increase in seafood consumption is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the crab market.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Company Analysis

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Supreme Crab & Seafood Inc.

Maine Lobster Now

Millennium Ocean Star Corporation

Phil-Union Frozen Foods Inc.

JM Clayton Seafood Company

RGE Agridev Corporation

Siam Canadian Group Limited

Handy Seafood

Type: Market is divided into 4 viewpoints

Blue Crab

Chinese Mitten

Gazami Crab

Other Crab Types

Form: Market is divided into 3 viewpoints

Frozen

Canned

Other Forms

Country: Market is divided into 24 viewpoints



North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Israel

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of World

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fowbux

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment