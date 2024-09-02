Claritas NucMed Technologies Secures Approval for its Subsidiary Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil to Forge Ahead the Commercialization of its Cutting-Edge Nuclear Medicine Software Solutions in Brazil

LONDON and SAO PAULO, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd (“Claritas NucMed”), a company specializing in image processing, lesion detection and quantification for the nuclear medicine industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed and cleared regulatory requirements for the establishment of its Brazilian subsidiary, namely, Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil S.A. (“Claritas NucMed Brazil”), headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.



This is an opportunity for Claritas to expand its global footprint, the Claritas NucMed software device can provide much-needed solutions to the challenges faced by the fast-growing nuclear medicine sector in Brazil. This industry, despite its rapid and continued projected gowth, faces several challenges in Brazil, including impact to the environment, high costs and lack of equitable access.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, New Vida Medicamentos e Productos Ltda, an approved distributor of medical devices in Brazil, Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil is well poised to progress the deployment and clinical collaborations for its software suite for PET (positron emission tomography) and SPECT (single photon emission computed tomography) with leading medical intuitions across the country.

Dr Fernando Salis, Managing Director, Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil, commented, “This sector in Brazil has witnessed impressive growth in the last two decades with the number of PET-CT scanners going from just 20 machines across the country, to its current installed and operational capacity of 190 PET machines. In terms of the number of PET-CT scans alone, the current estimated number stands at about 20,000 per month, up from only 1,800 per month 10 years ago.” Dr Salis added, “Despite growth rates that are estimated at 7% per year, there are shortages with demand outstripping supply due to the long scanning time and the challenges of high cost, short life and transportation issues of the isotopes. This is the perfect time for the introduction of solutions from Claritas NucMed which could help to improve efficiencies, reduces costs and provide patient benefits.”

Increasing life expectancy coupled with rising incidence of different types of cancers in Brazil, and the recently decreed policy for coverage of such diagnostic scans by both government and private insurance sectors, have contributed to the huge growth in demand for nuclear medicine imaging. The nuclear medicine market in Brazil accounts for half of the total of the South American market.

Registration of Claritas NucMed software products for accelerated and reduced isotope scans and automated lesion detection are well under way at ANVISA (Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária), the medical devices regulator in Brazil.

About Claritas HealthTech

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives. All Claritas products are compliant with HIPPA, DPDPA and GDPR requirements.

Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, a subsidiary of Claritas HealthTech Ltd, is based in London, United Kingdom, and is the authorised distributor of Claritas iPET™, iPETcertum™, iSPECTcardiac™, and other nuclear medicine devices globally.

Claritas NucMed Tech Brazil S.A., a subsidiary of Claritas NucMed Technologies Ltd, is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

