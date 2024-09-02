Aesthetic Lasers - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Industry Forecast to 2030 - Hair Removal Applications Projected to Amass Significant Revenue Share

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aesthetic Laser - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aesthetic lasers market was valued at USD 2.63 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2030. The demand for aesthetic lasers is being driven primarily by the rising number of aesthetic procedures worldwide, growing awareness and preference for cosmetic surgeries, and the latest technological advancements in product offerings.



Aesthetic Lasers Market Dynamics



The increasing number of aesthetic procedures globally is one of the key drivers that will increase the adoption of aesthetic lasers and lead to an increase in the market growth for the aesthetic lasers market in the upcoming years.



According to data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2023), the number of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures worldwide was 15,813,353 and 19,182,141 respectively in 2023. The same source further stated that there was a 5.5% increase in the total number of surgical procedures in 2023, as compared to 2022. In 2022, 14,986,982 aesthetic surgical procedures took place worldwide.

Aesthetic procedures for face and body look enhancement are expected to drive the demand for aesthetic lasers in the upcoming years, with cosmetic procedures such as liposuction and breast augmentation being the most performed procedures in 2021 and 2022. The Global Survey 2021 also stated that the top five non-surgical procedures in 2021 were botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, skin tightening, and fat reduction.



Thus, due to the rising number of aesthetic procedures globally, the use of aesthetic lasers in such procedures is also expected to increase, thus driving the global Aesthetic Lasers market growth during the given forecast period from 2024-2030.

However, the high cost of cosmetic procedures, and social stigma associated with cosmetic surgeries, among others may act as significant restraints that are expected to limit the growth of the Aesthetic Lasers market during the forecast period.



Aesthetic Lasers Market Segment Analysis



In the application segment of the aesthetic lasers market, the hair removal category is estimated to amass a significant revenue share in the aesthetic lasers market in 2024. This is owing to the various advantages associated with aesthetic lasers for hair removal procedures, which are thus expected to enjoy a wide end-user base during the forecast period.

Moreover, in March 2024, Alma, a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, announced the launch of a special edition of the Soprano Titanium aesthetic laser to enable faster and more efficient hair removal sessions.



Hence, all the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the hair removal category in the Aesthetic Lasers market during the forecast period from 2024-2030.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Aesthetic Laser Market



North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the Aesthetic Lasers market in 2024, out of all regions.



This domination is owing to the growing popularity and demand for aesthetic procedures in North America, with the country consistently leading globally in the number of procedures performed, particularly in the areas of liposuction, breast augmentation, and non-surgical treatments like botulinum toxin injections, among others.

As per data by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (2023), the total number of aesthetic procedures that took place in the US was 6,196,701, including both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The US was also the country with the highest number of non-surgical procedures worldwide in 2023, with 4,405,599 procedures in 2023. The source further stated that the US was the country with the highest number of aesthetic surgeons globally, with 7,750 surgeons in 2023.



In addition, as per the Global Survey (2022), in 2021, the US performed the most aesthetic procedures worldwide, accounting for 24.1% of the total procedures performed globally, with 30.4% of all non-surgical procedures and 15.5% of all surgical procedures. In 2022, the US performed over 7.4 million aesthetic procedures, which was 22% of the global number of procedures performed in 2022. The top five most popular surgical procedures in the US were liposuction, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and abdominoplasty, with botulinum toxin being the most common non-surgical procedure in 2022 in the US across all age groups.



Moreover, the launch of aesthetic lasers in the North American region is also expected to drive the overall market for aesthetic lasers during the forecast period.

For example, in April 2024, Cutera, Inc., a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, announced the launch of xeo+, a pioneering laser and light-based multi-application platform offering providers updated features and newly redesigned handpieces that allow for faster treatment times, optimized ease of use and an improved treatment experience.



Thus, due to the interplay of all the above-mentioned factors, the market for aesthetic lasers is expected to grow significantly in North America during the given forecast period.



Recent Developmental Activities in the Aesthetic Lasers Market:

In March 2024, Reveal Lasers LLC announced the launch of AlloraPro Laser Workstation, a state-of-the-art device designed for permanent hair reduction and skin rejuvenation treatments. The AlloraPro Laser Workstation combined the power of 755nm Alexandrite and 1064nm Nd:YAG wavelengths to deliver fast and permanent hair reduction.

In June 2022, Cynosure announced the launch of the PicoSure Pro device, the first and only FDA-cleared 755nm picosecond laser on the market, which delivers energy in one trillionth of a second, utilizing pressure instead of heat to provide safe and effective treatments for unwanted pigmentation and skin revitalization for all skin types.

In March 2021, Bausch Health Companies Inc. announced the U.S. launch of the Clear + Brilliant Touch laser, the company's next-generation Clear + Brilliant laser. The Clear + Brilliant Touch laser delivers a customized and more comprehensive treatment protocol by providing patients of all ages and skin types the benefits of two wavelengths.

Key Takeaways from the Aesthetic Lasers Market Report Study:

Market size analysis for current Aesthetic Lasers Market size (2023), and market forecast for 6 years (2024 to 2030)

Top key offerings, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures happened for the last 3 years

Key companies dominating the global Aesthetic Lasers market.

Various opportunities available for the other competitors in the Aesthetic Lasers Market space.

What are the top-performing segments in 2023? How these segments will perform in 2030?

Which are the top-performing regions and countries in the current Aesthetic Lasers market scenario?

Which are the regions and countries where companies should have concentrated on opportunities for Aesthetic Laser market growth in the coming future?

