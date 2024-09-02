Polysilicon Business Research Report 2024: Rising Demand for Solar Energy and Photovoltaics Bring Brighter days Ahead - Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polysilicon - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Polysilicon was estimated at US$9.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$21.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Polysilicon plays a critical role in two major industries: photovoltaics (PV) and semiconductors. In the photovoltaic industry, polysilicon is the primary raw material for the production of silicon wafers used in solar cells. These wafers are cut from polysilicon ingots and are the foundation of the solar panels that convert sunlight into electricity.

The semiconductor industry uses polysilicon to manufacture integrated circuits and microchips, which are essential components of electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and various consumer electronics. Polysilicon's high purity and excellent electronic properties make it ideal for creating the precise and reliable semiconductors needed in modern technology. Additionally, polysilicon is used in the production of thin-film transistors and other advanced electronic devices, highlighting its versatility and importance across multiple high-tech sectors.



What Are the Current Trends in Polysilicon Technology and Applications?



The technology and applications of polysilicon are continuously evolving, driven by innovations aimed at enhancing production efficiency and expanding its uses. One significant trend is the increasing adoption of the fluidized bed reactor (FBR) process, which reduces energy consumption and production costs while maintaining high purity levels. Advances in silicon wafer slicing and processing technologies are also improving the efficiency and yield of polysilicon in both the PV and semiconductor industries.

The push towards renewable energy sources is propelling research into high-efficiency solar cells, leading to the development of polysilicon materials with superior electronic properties and reduced impurities. Additionally, there is growing interest in recycling and reusing polysilicon waste from the production process to minimize environmental impact and resource consumption. These trends reflect the ongoing efforts to innovate and maximize the potential of polysilicon in meeting the demands of modern technology and sustainable energy solutions.



What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Polysilicon Market?



The growth in the polysilicon market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand for high-purity silicon across various industries. The expanding solar energy market, driven by the global push for renewable energy sources and sustainable development, is a significant driver for polysilicon. Technological advancements in solar cell efficiency and semiconductor manufacturing are enhancing the performance and cost-effectiveness of polysilicon, encouraging broader adoption. The rising demand for electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics, is also propelling the need for high-quality semiconductors made from polysilicon.

Additionally, government policies and incentives promoting renewable energy and advanced manufacturing technologies are supporting market growth. Continuous research and development efforts to improve polysilicon production processes and develop innovative applications further support market expansion. These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the polysilicon market, underscoring its essential role in advancing clean energy and high-tech industries.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solar PV End-use segment, which is expected to reach US$19.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.0%. The Electronics End-use segment is also set to grow at 5.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $2.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.6% CAGR to reach $5.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Daqo New Energy Corp., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd., Hemlock Semiconductor Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Polysilicon - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Solar Energy and Photovoltaic Applications Propels Market Growth

Advances in Polysilicon Production Technologies Drives Adoption

Increasing Use in Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Expands Market Opportunities

Growth in Renewable Energy Projects Strengthens Business Case for Polysilicon

Development of High-Purity and Cost-Effective Polysilicon Spurs Market Expansion

Expansion of Electric Vehicle and Battery Applications Generates Demand

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Accelerates Market Growth

Enhanced Performance and Durability of Modern Polysilicon Sustains Market Demand

Technological Innovations in Silicon Refining and Crystallization Processes Strengthens Market Position

Development of Advanced Polysilicon Materials for High-Efficiency Solar Cells Generates Market Opportunities

Growth in Consumer Electronics and Smart Devices Propels Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Polysilicon in Aerospace and Defense Applications Sustains Market Expansion

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 13 Featured)

Daqo New Energy Corp.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd.

Hemlock Semiconductor Group

OCI Co., Ltd.

REC Silicon ASA

SunEdison, Inc.

Tokuyama Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

