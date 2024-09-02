Data Center Virtualization Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Adoption of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Virtualization - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Virtualization was estimated at US$7.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$21.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The enhanced operational flexibility and efficiency provided by data center virtualization are among its most significant benefits. Through the creation of virtual machines (VMs) that can run multiple operating systems and applications on a single physical server, businesses can optimize resource utilization, reducing wastage and improving response times. Virtualization also facilitates easier management of IT resources, with centralized tools that can control and monitor virtual environments from a single console. This central management reduces the complexity of handling numerous physical servers and devices, simplifying maintenance and updates.

Additionally, virtualization supports disaster recovery and business continuity strategies by enabling faster backup and replication of critical data across virtual environments. The ability to quickly restore operations in different locations minimizes downtime and ensures continuous service delivery, which is crucial in today's always-on business landscape.



What Challenges Must Be Addressed in Data Center Virtualization?



Despite its advantages, data center virtualization introduces challenges that must be carefully managed to maximize its benefits. One of the primary concerns is security, as virtual environments can introduce new vulnerabilities, particularly if they are not properly isolated from one another. Ensuring robust security measures and compliance with regulatory standards is essential to protect sensitive data and prevent breaches in a virtualized data center.

Another challenge is performance management; while virtualization can significantly increase efficiency, it can also lead to resource contention among VMs if not properly managed, potentially degrading performance. Organizations must implement sophisticated resource allocation and monitoring tools to ensure that virtual machines have access to the necessary resources without interfering with one another. Additionally, the complexity of virtual environments can require significant expertise and sophisticated management tools, necessitating investments in training and technology to fully leverage the capabilities of virtualization.



What Drives the Growth in the Data Center Virtualization Market?



The growth in the data center virtualization market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for IT agility and scalability across industries. As organizations continue to digitize their operations and explore new technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), the need for flexible and scalable IT resources grows. Virtualization provides a foundational technology for these initiatives, enabling rapid scaling and reconfiguration of resources to meet evolving demands.

Moreover, the push for cost reduction and improved efficiency in IT operations is propelling the adoption of virtualization, as businesses seek to maximize their return on investment in data center resources. Environmental concerns also play a significant role, as energy-efficient and green IT solutions become a priority for organizations aiming to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption. Additionally, the shift towards remote work and the globalization of business operations are accelerating the need for robust virtualized data centers that can support distributed workforces and multiple operations sites effectively. These technology trends, along with regulatory and economic factors, ensure a vibrant and expanding market for data center virtualization solutions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Advisory & Implementation Services segment, which is expected to reach US$10.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 16.1%. The Technical Support Services segment is also set to grow at 15.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.1% CAGR to reach $3.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adobe Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., AT&T, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Virtualization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Resource Optimization Propels Growth of Virtualization Technologies

Expansion of Software-Defined Data Centers (SDDC) Strengthens Business Case for Virtualization

Growing Emphasis on Cost Reduction Accelerates Adoption of Virtualization Solutions

Rising Investments in Data Center Infrastructure Propel Growth of Virtualization Market

Trend Towards Microservices and Containerization Generates Demand for Advanced Virtualization Solutions

Adoption of DevOps Practices in Data Centers Drives Need for Virtualization

Technological Innovations in Network Virtualization Propel Growth of Virtualized Networking Solutions

Rising Adoption of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Strengthens Market for Data Center Virtualization

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Radiant Communications Corporation

VMware, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fzqse

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment