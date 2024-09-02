Fundamentals of The Texas ERCOT Electric Power Market Seminar: Energy Auctions, Market Settlements, and Renewables Integration - Houston TX, United States - December 12-13, 2024

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fundamentals of The Texas ERCOT Electric Power Market" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This new in-depth two-day program provides a comprehensive and clear explanation of the structure, function, and current status of the Texas ERCOT ISO including its operations, the fundamentals of day-ahead and real-time energy auctions, LMP, CRRs, generation capacity markets (Resource Adequacy) and the new operational and economic issues raised by the integration of solar, wind, distributed generation ("DER"), demand response ("DR") and demand side management ("DSM") resources and energy storage.

Gain an understanding of the dynamic Texas wholesale and retail competitive markets, and learn how these markets interface with ERCOT ISO energy auctions and ISO operations. Understand, enhance and apply knowledge of the ERCOT' nodal market operations for Energy, Ancillary Services, Market Settlements, Capacity, Retail and Renewables.

This seminar will also address the rapidly expanding new market opportunities in Texas Renewables - Wind, Solar, etc., Distributed Generation ("DER"), Demand Response and Demand Side Management ("DSM") as well as the new opportunities that will be emerging from the current re-design of ERCOT Ancillary Services, future Ancillary and Capacity market initiatives and the further unbundling of ERCOT services.

Professionals from natural gas and electric utilities, pipelines, attorneys; government regulators, traders & trading support staff, energy producers and marketers, banks and hedge funds, government regulators, buyers and operators, accountants & auditors, industrial trade groups, shipping and cargo executives, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, environmentists, and anyone needing a solid overview and foundation in understanding how ERCOT works and current issues.

ERCOT's market functions, market participants and players and how they interface and do business.

The importance of the QSEs' central role in representing market participants before ERCOT,

What makes the ERCOT market unique compared to all other ISOs and RTOs.

Texas 2021 rolling brownout events, learnings from the event and steps taken by ERCOT for future.

What changed after the move to a nodal market design and major transactional differences.

What the "Shadow Price" is, and why it is important and its relationship to LMP.

Nodal System: LMPs, congestion management and CRRs and settlement processes.

The functions and importance of congestion revenue rights and why these financial instruments are used

ERCOT's zonal and local congestion management operations and differences

Day-Ahead and real-time markets for energy, ancillary services and capacity - RUC and HRUC.

The workings and relationship of the day-ahead and real-time markets

ERCOT's new ancillary services framework, changes in the products and their requirements, and their implications on the system reliability.

ERCOT's roadmap for energy storage and undergoing work by the Battery Energy Storage task force.

How Bilateral and Auction Markets interface and how they work independently and together.

Wholesale pricing, retail market Functions and structures for retail business.

The key wholesale market settlement operations under the nodal market.

How ERCOT's retail market works and what's going on in this market.

ERCOT's upcoming market changes and what will be the implications of the new energy mix with renewables and energy storage.

ERCOT summer and winter system reliability issues

The controversial relationships between reserve margins and real-time energy price market caps.

What Generation, Transmission and infrastructure issues ERCOT faces now and over the next ten years.

System wide offer caps

ERCOT has targeted demand response deployments, renewable energy and DSM programs and those on the horizon.

The interconnectivity issues in natural gas and power markets.

How the different IT systems fit together and are used in the Wholesale and Retail Markets.

What are the steps for planning and accomplishing resource interconnections with ERCOT

ERCOT's current interconnection queue, recent developments in the renewables and storage projects.

ERCOT's LTSA and the IRP model with the capacity mix forecasts and energy price forecasts.

Geographical heat maps of energy storage potential across Texas

Dr. Randell Johnson - CEO Acelerex

Dr. Johnson is CEO of Acelerex and has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies. He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage.

Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real time control. He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services. A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson. Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Economics from Cass Business School, UK, and a Utility Corporate Finance Certificate for Gas and Electric Utilities from UConn Business School. Dr. Johnson has background in strategy, regulatory finance, economic optimizations, quantitative finance, electricity and energy markets, public policy, technical grid design, real-time optimizations, and high-performance computing.



