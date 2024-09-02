Dublin, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering & Research Industry Almanac 2024: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report offers comprehensive insights into the Engineering & Research Industry, including forecasts, market estimates, and analysis of technological developments at innovative firms.

It provides valuable information for shaping strategies related to business development, product innovation, and investment decisions. The report features a thorough analysis of business trends, an in-depth industry overview, and discussions on technology trends. It also includes forecasts, spending, investment, and consumption analysis, along with detailed industry statistics, metrics, and employment numbers.

Additional features of the report include an industry glossary, a list of key industry contacts, including professional societies and associations, and profiles of leading companies in the U.S. and globally. The report covers both publicly held and private companies, providing executive contacts, revenue details, and detailed financial summaries for public companies. The inclusion of statistical tables enhances the report's utility for in-depth analysis and strategic planning within the Engineering & Research Industry.

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Major Trends Affecting the Engineering & Research Industry

Introduction to the Engineering & Research Industry

A Short History of U.S. Industrial Research & Development

R&D Expands in Chinese Research Parks/Patent Filings Soar

Outsourcing and Offshoring of Research, Development and Engineering Grow Along With Globalization

Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) Adds Value to Contract Electronics Manufacturing

The State of the Biotechnology Industry Today

Nations Compete Fiercely in Biotech Development

Globalization and Worldwide Collaboration Fuel the Research Efforts of Major Corporations

Number of Patent Applications Remains High/Patent Laws Change

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing), Rapid Prototyping and Computer Aided Design

Industrial Robots and Factory Automation Advance Through Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Power Research Continues/Fuel Cell Cars Enter Market

Electric Cars (EVs) and Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) to See Massive New Investments by Auto Makers

Major Technology Research in Batteries/Massive Investments in Battery Factories and Power Storage

The Future: Pervasive Computing and Complete Mobility Will Be Standard/ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Will Boost Nearly All Sectors

Supercomputing Hits 1,194 Petaflops/IBM's Watson Expands Commercial Applications for Big Data

Superconductivity Provides Advanced Electricity Distribution Technology

Private, Reusable Rockets Launch Commercial Satellites and Serve Both the U.S. Military & NASA

Technology Discussion - Synthetic Biology

The Future of Transportation and Supply Chains: Massive Investments in Infrastructure & Mobility Services

HPTP Thermoplastics, Thermoset and Engineered Plastics Enable Advanced Products/Nanocomposites Offer the Ultimate in Advanced Materials

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Deep Learning and Machine Learning Advance into Commercial Applications, Including Health Care and Robotics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Enables Efficiencies and Accelerated Innovation in R&D

Chapter 2: Engineering & Research Industry Statistics

Engineering & Research Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Quarterly Engineering & Research Industry Revenues, U.S.: 2023

Engineering & Scientific Research & Development Services: Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.: 2018-2022

Federal R&D Funding by Character of Work and Facilities and Equipment, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2023-2025

Federal R&D Budget & Distribution by Agency, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2023-2025

Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for National Defense, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Health and Human Services, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Space Flight, Research & Supporting Activities, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

NASA Budget Appropriations & Projections: 2022-2028

Federal R&D & R&D Funding for Basic Research, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Agriculture, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2021-2023

Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Transportation, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

Federal R&D & R&D Plant Funding for Energy, U.S.: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

U.S. Department of Energy Funding for Science & Energy Programs: 2023-2025

U.S. National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI) Budget: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

NSF Budget by Appropriation (Dollars in Millions), Fiscal Years 2023-2025

Research Funding for Biological Sciences, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

Research Funding for Engineering, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2022-2024

Top 30 U.S. Patent Recipient Organizations: 2023

The U.S. Drug Discovery & Approval Process

Employment in Engineering Occupations by Business Type, U.S.: 2020 - 2024

Employment in Life & Physical Science Occupations by Business Type, U.S.: May 2023

Chapter 3: Important Engineering & Research Industry Contacts

Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites

Chapter 4: The Engineering & Research 500:

Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of Headquarters Location by U.S. State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country

Individual Data Profiles on Each of The Engineering & Research 500

Additional Indexes

Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities

Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Selected Affiliations

A Short Engineering & Research Industry Glossary

