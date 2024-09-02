FIVE INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Five Below, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Five Below, Inc. (“Five Below” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FIVE) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Five Below securities between March 20, 2024, and July 16, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FIVE.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about FIVE's financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. This information included FIVE's statement that net sales are expected to be in the range of $826 million to $846 million based on opening approximately 55 to 60 new stores in the first quarter. Further, FIVE claimed that net sales for the full year are expected to be in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion based on opening between 225 and 235 new stores.

Investors discovered that these statements were false and/or materially misleading when, on June 5, 2024, FIVE announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance. In response to the disclosure, FIVE's stock price declined $14.07/per share within the span of just one day.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/FIVE or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Five Below you have until September 30, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

