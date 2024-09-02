Collagen Market Size to Achieve USD 13.14 Bn by 2033

Newark, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global collagen market is expected to grow from USD 6.77 billion in 2023 to USD 13.14 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period 2024-2033. North America region emerged as the largest market for the global collagen market, with a 46% share of the market revenue in 2023. The increasing popularity of collagen in the regional cosmetic industry, backed by prevailing beauty trends among young adults & middle-aged women is propelling the market's growth in this region. Furthermore, the growing demand for skin care products with anti-aging properties is helping to drive market growth in this region. In addition, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest CAGR growth over the projection period due to the well-established meat processing sector and the raised business expansion.



Get a Free Sample Research Report:https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12969



The global collagen market is experiencing a remarkable surge, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits and diverse applications across industries. This comprehensive analysis delves into the market's current state and projects its trajectory over the next decade.



This growth is fueled by:



• Rising demand in emerging markets

• Increasing adoption in nutraceuticals and cosmetics

• Technological advancements in collagen production



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 6.85% 2033 Value Projection USD 13.14 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 6.77 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Dosage, Product, Source Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/collagen-market-12969



Leading companies in the industry include Nitta Gelatin, Gelita AG, Weishardt International, NA Inc., Rousselot B.V., Darling Ingredients Inc., Collagen Matrix Inc., Nippi Collagen NA Inc., Advanced BioMatrix Inc., CONNOILS LL, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and among others which are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share.



The dosage segment is divided into capsules, liquid, and powder. The liquid segment led the market with a market share of 39.15% in 2022. This growth is attributed to the increasing preference for liquid collagen. The product segment is divided into native collagen, gelatin, synthetic collagen, and others. The gelatin segment led the market with a market share of 31.17% in 2022. This growth is attributed to the expansion of the fishing industry. The source segment is divided into porcine, bovine, marine, poultry, and others. The marine segment led the market with a market share of 27.19% in 2022. This growth is attributed to the ever-growing demand for personal care and beauty products. The application segment is divided into nutraceuticals, food & beverage, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverage segment led the market with a market share of 32.14% in 2022. This growth is attributed to the spurring demand for dietary supplements & functional food and beverages.

The increasing use of collagen in the food industry and the growing population, industrialization, and urbanization propel the collagen market's growth. Further, the rising demand for chemical-free food & beverage and personal care & cosmetics products from the millennials from developed and developing countries are helping to stimulate the collagen market growth during the forecast period. Also, the rise in the number of specialty stores due to surging product demand is propelling market growth in this region.



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12969



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com