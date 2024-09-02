Data Center Physical Security Market to cross USD 5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Center Physical Security Market value could reach USD 5 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The market growth is driven by the increasing need to safeguard critical data and infrastructure from physical threats. As data centers become more integral to business operations and digital transformation, the demand for advanced physical security solutions is surging, ensuring the protection of sensitive information and preventing unauthorized access. The rising leading company efforts in bettering their services further expand the market.

For instance, in August 2024, Genetec Inc., a leading provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, announced that its Genetec™ Security Center SaaS would now be hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform in Australia. This move enhanced the accessibility and performance of their security solutions for Australian clients. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements mandating enhanced security protocols for critical infrastructure are further catalyzing market expansion.

Monitoring Solutions to Lead the Market

The data center physical security market size from monitoring solutions segment will witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing need for real-time surveillance and threat detection in data centers. This segment encompasses a wide range of solutions, including video surveillance, intrusion detection, and environmental monitoring, all of which play a critical role in ensuring the safety and integrity of data center infrastructure. As the complexity and scale of data centers continue to grow, the demand for sophisticated monitoring solutions that offer comprehensive coverage and rapid response capabilities is expected to rise.

Medium Data Centers to Drive Market Growth

Medium data center segment is poised to undergo substantial growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing deployment of medium-sized facilities to meet the rising demand for data processing and storage. Medium data centers, often located in urban and regional areas, are particularly vulnerable to physical security threats due to their accessibility and proximity to densely populated areas. The segment's growth is further supported by the need for scalable and cost-effective security solutions that can be tailored to the specific requirements of medium-sized facilities.

Europe to Establish a Strong Market Presence

Europe data center physical security market will register a notable market CAGR from 2023 to 2032, driven by the region's stringent data protection regulations and the growing emphasis on securing critical infrastructure. Key countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are leading the adoption of advanced physical security solutions in data centers, fueled by regulatory requirements such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Network and Information Systems (NIS) Directive. Additionally, the region's robust digital economy and increasing investments in data center infrastructure are further propelling market growth.

Data Center Physical Security Market Players

Prominent companies operating in the data center physical security industry include Genetec Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Assa Abloy AB, Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., ADT Inc., Siemens AG, Axis Communications AB, Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls International plc., Bosch Security Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Honeywell International Inc.

The demand for data center physical security is surging as companies like Genetec Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. enhance their offerings with advanced technologies. These companies are developing innovative solutions to address growing concerns about data breaches and physical threats. Their investments in sophisticated surveillance systems and access controls are driving market growth and ensuring robust protection for critical infrastructure.

In June 2024, Honeywell finalized its acquisition of Carrier Global Corporation's Global Access Solutions business for $4.95 billion. This strategic move enhanced Honeywell's position as a key player in security solutions for the digital era, unlocking new opportunities for accelerated innovation in the rapidly expanding market of cloud-based services and solutions.

