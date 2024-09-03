SINGAPORE, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 3, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Tomo for Enhanced Web3 Social Interactions

OKX Wallet has announced its integration with Tomo, an innovative Web3 social platform that transforms users' online presence into a universal social wallet. This integration enables users to connect their OKX Wallet directly to Tomo, providing a seamless experience for engaging in DeFi, digital art and community-driven social interactions.

Tomo's Mobile App and Telegram bot offer an all-in-one solution for both newcomers and seasoned users. With easy setup and login through social accounts, getting started is a breeze. Tomo Wallet goes beyond asset management, keeping users connected with the community - enabling them to chat, stream, post content, make friends and join token-based communities to enrich their crypto journey.



Users can also explore the world of decentralized apps through an intuitive Dapp explorer and effortlessly add funds from their bank accounts to trade their favorite assets. Tomo Wallet truly combines the best of Web3 into one powerful, user-friendly platform.

To access Tomo, OKX Wallet users can simply connect their wallet to Tomo's interface. This integration ensures users continue to enjoy Tomo's unique features - such as Tomo Points, Keys for exclusive content access and the social wallet capabilities of TomoID - while benefiting from the security and flexibility of OKX Wallet.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is a brand trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

Our most well-known products include: The OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Marketplace, OKX Explorer, OKX Chain and OS for developers, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional Services. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer