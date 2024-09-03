MONGODB, INC. (NASDAQ: MDB) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds MongoDB, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDB) investors of an upcoming deadline involving a securities fraud class action lawsuit commenced against the Company.

If you purchased or acquired MongoDB securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit MongoDB, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

A lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of MongoDB between August 31, 2023 and May 30, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), alleging violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 9, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for sixteen consecutive years.

