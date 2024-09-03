Press Release

September 3, 2024

CHRISTIAN STEIN APPOINTED CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER OF RENAULT GROUP

Boulogne-Billancourt, 3 September 2024 - From 16 September, Christian Stein will take over as Chief Communications officer at Renault Group, replacing Stéphanie Cau, who is leaving the company. Reporting to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, he will be responsible for communications for all the Group's activities.

Today, more than ever, Renault Group is accelerating and injecting its spirit of innovation into its strategic approach, in new ranges and technologies. Drawing on his extensive experience in the industry, Christian will play a key role in continuing the Group's transformation into the most progressive European automotive company in an industry undergoing profound change.

To achieve this, he will be supported by a renewed team with recognised experience in communications and driven by the same passion: to promote the company, its expertise and its historic turnaround, its horizontal approach and its products, to all target audiences.

“I am delighted to welcome Christian into the management team. Christian has worked alongside me for many years and he has my full confidence. With his expertise, from business to communications, and with his appetite for challenges, he will play a decisive role in communications to our employees and to all our external stakeholders, in order to contribute to the ambitious objectives, we have set ourselves. His international experience will enable us to support and strengthen the power of our brands and the Group's influence in all countries », said Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group. « With this page turning, I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Stéphanie, who has made a dynamic and significant contribution to the launch of emblematic products and the announcement of historic results. I wish her all the best for the future projects that lie ahead.”

Christian Stein began his career in 1991 at PSA, where he stayed until 2011, taking on increasing responsibilities within the sales and marketing department. During these years, he worked and lived between Belgium, France, Spain and the UK, gaining experience at both central and national level.

In 2011, he joined the Volkswagen Group as Global Marketing Director for the SEAT brand, before taking up the position of Global Communications and Public Affairs Director for SEAT S.A. and its SEAT and CUPRA brands from 2015.

After more than 20 years abroad, Christian Stein returned to France in November 2020 when he joined Renault Group as Director of Brand Communications, before becoming Director of Revenue & Customer Experience at Ampere in November 2023.

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR

RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com



RENAULT GROUP

PRESS

RELATIONS



Rie Yamane

+33 6 03 16 35 20

rie.yamane@renault.com

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.235 million vehicles in 2023. It employs more than 105,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information : https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

