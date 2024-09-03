Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 35

Company announcement no. 54
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,079,197   259,535,967
26 August 202416,000130.072,081,120
27 August 202416,500130.022,145,330
28 August 202416,000129.222,067,520
29 August 202416,000129.802,076,800
30 August 202416,000129.512,072,160
Total week 35 80,500   10,442,930
Total accumulated 2,159,697   269,978,897

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,327,697 treasury shares equal to 1.98 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


