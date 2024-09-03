DIY Home Automation Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2030, Featuring Strategic Profiles of Belkin, Ingersoll-Rand, iSmart Alarm, Nest Labs, Nortek, SmartLabs, SmartThings, Vera Control, Wink Labs, and More

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DIY Home Automation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for DIY Home Automation was estimated at US$108.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$925.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the DIY home automation market is driven by several factors, including the increasing availability of affordable and easy-to-use smart home devices, the rising consumer interest in smart living solutions, and the growing desire for personalized home environments. As technology continues to evolve, more devices are becoming compatible with each other, which simplifies the integration process and encourages adoption among tech-savvy and non-tech-savvy users alike.

Additionally, the expanding ecosystem of smart home products, ranging from security systems to energy management tools, is broadening the appeal of DIY home automation. The ongoing development of user-friendly platforms and apps that streamline device setup and control also plays a crucial role in market growth. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of energy conservation and the benefits of a connected home are motivating consumers to invest in DIY home automation solutions.

These factors, combined with the trend towards greater home customization and the growing availability of online tutorials and support communities, are expected to drive significant expansion in the DIY home automation market in the coming years.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Managed Services Offering segment, which is expected to reach US$629.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 38.3%. The Hardware Offering segment is also set to grow at 31.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $32.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 34.1% CAGR to reach $132.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $108.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $925.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.8% Regions Covered Global

