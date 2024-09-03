Kitchen Towels Market Assessment 2024: Strategic Insights and Business Opportunities to 2030 - Consumers Prioritize Quality, Functionality, and Style in Their Kitchen Textiles

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kitchen Towels - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Kitchen Towels was estimated at US$18.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$27.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the kitchen towels market is driven by several factors, including the increasing focus on sustainability, the rise of home cooking and baking, and the demand for aesthetically pleasing kitchen accessories. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the shift towards reusable kitchen towels as a sustainable alternative to paper towels is gaining momentum. The growing popularity of home cooking and baking, spurred by trends such as the COVID-19 pandemic, is also driving demand for kitchen towels as essential kitchen tools.

Additionally, the emphasis on kitchen decor and design is leading consumers to seek out kitchen towels that are not only functional but also visually appealing. The ongoing innovation in materials, design, and sustainability is expected to continue driving growth in the kitchen towels market, as consumers prioritize quality, functionality, and style in their kitchen textiles.







The kitchen towel market faces several challenges, including competition from disposable paper towels, consumer concerns about hygiene, and the environmental impact of textile production. While kitchen towels are more sustainable than disposable alternatives, they require regular washing to maintain hygiene, which can be a concern for some consumers. Manufacturers are addressing this issue by developing kitchen towels with antimicrobial properties and promoting the benefits of reusable textiles in reducing waste.

Additionally, the environmental impact of producing and dyeing kitchen towels, particularly those made from cotton, is a growing concern. To mitigate this, many companies are adopting more sustainable practices, such as using organic cotton, natural dyes, and eco-friendly production methods. These efforts are helping to align the kitchen towel market with the broader trend towards sustainability.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cloth-based Towels segment, which is expected to reach US$16.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Paper-based Towels segment is also set to grow at 6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.9% CAGR to reach $6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Kitchen Towels Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Kitchen Towels Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Kitchen Towels Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Accrol Group Holdings plc, Aldar Tissues Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured):

Accrol Group Holdings plc

Aldar Tissues Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koch Industries, Inc.

Renova Group

Rodriquez Pty. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Towel Depot Inc.

Wausau Paper Corp.

WEPA Professional GmbH

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Kitchen Towels - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumer Interest in Home Cooking Expands the Market for Kitchen Towels

Advancements in Fabric Technology Propel the Adoption of High-Absorbency Kitchen Towels

Growing Popularity of Eco-Friendly and Organic Cotton Kitchen Towels Strengthens Market Demand

Customization and Design Trends Throw the Spotlight on Stylish Kitchen Towels

E-commerce Platforms Accelerate Sales Growth in the Kitchen Towels Market

Rise of Home Decor Trends Drives Demand for Coordinated Kitchen Towel Sets

Increased Consumer Awareness of Hygiene and Cleanliness Sustains Growth in Kitchen Towel Usage

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xq4y4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment